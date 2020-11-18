Log in
CVB Financial : Statement of Condition - Q3 2020

11/18/2020 | 05:37pm EST

STATEMENT OF

CONDITION

September 30, 2020

CEO MESSAGE

CVB Financial Corp. reported net earnings of $47.5 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, compared with $41.6 million for the second quarter of 2020 and $50.4 million for the third quarter of 2019. This was our 174th consecutive quarter of profitability and our 124th consecutive cash dividend paid to shareholders. Citizens Business Bank remains strong and financially sound, and has been a consistent and stable business partner over a variety of economic cycles during the past 46 years.

In view of the continued prevalence of the COVID-19 pandemic, we continue to prioritize the health and safety of our associates, customers, and other business relationships, as well as being a good partner and solid source of strength to our customers and communities. Our core strategy remains focused on continuing to grow the Bank in a disciplined and balanced manner and we will continue to evaluate expansion opportunities as they arise.

We reported total assets of $13.82 billion at September 30, 2020. This represented an increase of $67.4 million, or 0.49%, from total assets of $13.75 billion at June 30, 2020. Interest-earning assets of $12.59 billion at September 30, 2020 increased $75.8 million, or 0.61%, when compared with $12.52 billion at June 30, 2020. The increase in interest-earning assets was primarily due to a $494.1 million increase in investment securities and a $5.3 million increase in total loans, partially offset by a $429.4 million decrease in interest-earning balances due from the Federal Reserve. Our average total deposits and customer repurchase agreements of $11.42 billion for the third quarter grew by $929.5 million or 8.86% from the second quarter. Average loans for the third quarter increased by $335.2 million, compared with the second quarter of 2020, and increased by $887.0 million, compared with the year-ago quarter, primarily due to the Bank's broad participation in the federal Small Business Administration's Paycheck Protection Program.

Citizens Business Bank recently committed $50,000 to local food banks in Los Angeles County, Orange County, the Inland Empire, and the Central Valley area of California. The donations, originally intended to support the Bank's annual award celebration and holiday party, are now being used to help keep local food banks operating during a time of need for food and supplies.

CitizensTrust, our wealth management division that provides trust, investment, and brokerage-related services, as well as financial, estate, and business succession planning, had approximately $2.91 billion in assets under management and administration, including $2.08 billion in assets under management, at quarter end.

As we finish up a year that has presented unique challenges, we remain focused on managing our business and assisting our customers through the pandemic, while maintaining our strong capital levels, consistent earnings, solid credit, and excellent liquidity. On behalf of our Board of Directors and all of our associates, we thank our customers and shareholders for their continued loyalty and support. Please stay safe and healthy and know that we will continue to work hard on your behalf.

Shares of CVB Financial Corp. common stock are listed on the NASDAQ under the ticker symbol "CVBF". If you are new to CVB Financial Corp. and would like more information about Citizens Business Bank, our principal financial services subsidiary, please visit us on our website, cbbank.com. Additional information about CVB Financial Corp. is available on the website under the "Investors" tab.

Chief Executive Officer

CVB Financial Corp., Citizens Business Bank

#1 Best Bank

Five-Star

Super Premier

IN AMERICA

SUPERIOR RATING

PERFORMING BANK

Forbes, 2020

BauerFinancial, 2020

Findley Reports, 2019

BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Raymond V. O'Brien III

George A. Borba

Chairman

Vice Chairman

David A. Brager

Kristina M. Leslie

Chief Executive Officer

Director

Stephen A. Del Guercio

Hal W. Oswalt

Director

Director

Anna Kan

Rodrigo Guerra, Jr.

Director

Director

Marshall V. Laitsch

Director

LEADERSHIP TEAM

David A. Brager

E. Allen Nicholson

Chief Executive Officer

EVP, Chief Financial Officer

David C. Harvey

David F. Farnsworth

EVP, Chief Operations Officer

EVP, Chief Credit Officer

R. Daniel Banis

Yamynn De Angelis

EVP, CitizensTrust

EVP, Chief Risk Officer

Ted J. Dondanville

Hector G. Gutierrez, Esq.

EVP, Senior Lender

EVP, Deputy Chief Credit Officer

Susan M. Mlot

Timothy B. Noone

EVP, Head of Operations

EVP, Specialty Banking

Richard H. Wohl

G. Larry Zivelonghi

EVP, General Counsel

EVP, Dairy & Livestock Industries

Elsa I. Zavala

Gilbert W. Estrada

EVP, Chief Information Security Officer

SVP, Inland Empire Region

Jeffrey S. Boyer

Richard M. Favor

SVP, Los Angeles Region-North

SVP, Central Coast Region

Donald E. Evenson

David R. Klatt

SVP, Chief Investment Officer

SVP, Chief Information Officer

Deborah G. Gallagher

Daniel Limon

SVP, SBA Group

SVP, Real Estate Banking

Joyce Y. Kwon

Mark C. Richardson

SVP, Director of Human Resources

SVP, Real Estate Banking

Michael B. Mulcahy

Michael D. Stain

SVP, Los Angeles Region-Metro

SVP, Central Valley Region

LaVon M. Short

Robert E. Zeltner

SVP, Sales & Marketing

SVP, Orange County Region

David S. Stong

SVP, San Diego Region

124

consecutive quarters of cash dividends paid

174

consecutive quarters

of profitability

$47.5 million

quarterly net income

as of 9.30.20

Financials

CVB Financial Corp. ("CVBF") is the holding company for Citizens Business Bank. CVBF is one of the 10 largest bank holding companies headquartered in California with over $13 billion in total assets. Citizens Business Bank is consistently recognized as one of the top performing banks in the nation and offers a wide array of banking, lending and investing services through over 50 banking centers and 3 trust office locations serving the Inland Empire, Los Angeles County, Orange County, San Diego County, Ventura County, Santa Barbara County, and the Central Valley area of California.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Dollars in thousands, except share amounts)

September 30,

December 31,

(Unaudited)

2020

2019

Assets

Cash and due from banks

$145,455

$158,310

Interest-earning balances due from Federal Reserve

1,339,498

27,208

Total cash and cash equivalents

1,484,953

185,518

Interest-earning balances due from depository institutions

44,367

2,931

Investment securities available-for-sale, at fair value

(with amortized cost of $2,150,364 at September 30, 2020,

and $1,718,357 at December 31, 2019)

2,205,646

1,740,257

Investment securities held-to-maturity

(with fair value of $603,522 at September 30, 2020,

and $678,948 at December 31, 2019)

577,694

674,452

Total investment securities

2,783,340

2,414,709

Investment in stock of Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB)

17,688

17,688

Loans and lease finance receivables

8,407,872

7,564,577

Allowance for credit losses

(93,869)

(68,660)

Net loans and lease finance receivables

8,314,003

7,495,917

Premises and equipment, net

51,477

53,978

Bank owned life insurance (BOLI)

228,132

226,281

Accrued interest receivable

30,004

28,122

Intangibles

35,804

42,986

Goodwill

663,707

663,707

Other real estate owned (OREO)

4,189

4,889

Income taxes

21,412

35,587

Other assets

139,635

110,137

Total assets

$13,818,711

$11,282,450

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

Liabilities:

Deposits:

Noninterest-bearing

$6,919,423

$5,245,517

Interest-bearing

4,249,411

3,459,411

Total deposits

11,168,834

8,704,928

Customer repurchase agreements

483,420

428,659

Other borrowings

10,000

-

Deferred compensation

21,259

22,666

Junior subordinated debentures

25,774

25,774

Other liabilities

127,467

106,325

Total liabilities

11,836,754

9,288,352

Commitments and Contingencies

Stockholders' Equity

Common stock, authorized, 225,000,000 shares without

par; issued and outstanding 135,509,143 at September 30,

2020, and 140,102,480 at December 31, 2019

1,210,646

1,298,792

Retained earnings

735,218

682,692

Accumulated other comprehensive income, net of tax

36,093

12,614

Total stockholders' equity

1,981,957

1,994,098

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$13,818,711

$11,282,450

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Earnings

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

Three Months ended September 30,

(Unaudited)

2020

2019

Interest income:

Loans and leases, including fees

$94,200

$98,796

Investment securities:

Investment securities available-for-sale

8,447

9,222

Investment securities held-to-maturity

3,375

4,298

Total investment income

11,822

13,520

Dividends from FHLB stock

215

301

Interest-earning deposits with other institutions

389

946

Total interest income

106,626

113,563

Interest expense:

Deposits

2,958

4,589

Borrowings and customer repurchase agreements

232

568

Junior subordinated debentures

111

247

Total interest expense

3,301

5,404

Net interest income before provision for credit losses

103,325

108,189

Provision for credit losses

-

1,500

Net interest income after provision for credit losses

103,325

106,659

Noninterest income:

Service charges on deposit accounts

3,970

4,833

Trust and investment services

2,405

2,330

Bankcard services

456

637

BOLI income

1,469

1,797

Gain on OREO, net

13

-

Gain on sale of building, net

1,680

-

Other

3,160

2,297

Total noninterest income

13,153

11,894

Noninterest expense:

Salaries and employee benefits

31,034

30,122

Occupancy and equipment

5,275

4,879

Professional services

2,019

1,688

Computer software expense

2,837

2,663

Marketing and promotion

728

1,517

Amortization of intangible assets

2,292

2,648

Acquisition related expenses

-

244

Other

5,403

3,774

Total noninterest expense

49,588

47,535

Earnings before income taxes

66,890

71,018

Income taxes

19,398

20,595

Net earnings

$47,492

$50,423

Basic earnings per common share

$0.35

$0.36

Diluted earnings per common share

$0.35

$0.36

Cash dividends declared per common share

$0.18

$0.18

CVB Financial Corp.

Citizens Business Bank

Corporate Headquarters

909.980.4030 | cbbank.com

Equal Housing Lender | Member FDIC

Disclaimer

CVB Financial Corporation published this content on 17 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 November 2020 22:36:01 UTC
