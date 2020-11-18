CVB Financial : Statement of Condition - Q3 2020

CVB Financial Corp. reported net earnings of $47.5 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, compared with $41.6 million for the second quarter of 2020 and $50.4 million for the third quarter of 2019. This was our 174th consecutive quarter of profitability and our 124th consecutive cash dividend paid to shareholders. Citizens Business Bank remains strong and financially sound, and has been a consistent and stable business partner over a variety of economic cycles during the past 46 years.
In view of the continued prevalence of the COVID-19 pandemic, we continue to prioritize the health and safety of our associates, customers, and other business relationships, as well as being a good partner and solid source of strength to our customers and communities. Our core strategy remains focused on continuing to grow the Bank in a disciplined and balanced manner and we will continue to evaluate expansion opportunities as they arise.
We reported total assets of $13.82 billion at September 30, 2020. This represented an increase of $67.4 million, or 0.49%, from total assets of $13.75 billion at June 30, 2020. Interest-earning assets of $12.59 billion at September 30, 2020 increased $75.8 million, or 0.61%, when compared with $12.52 billion at June 30, 2020. The increase in interest-earning assets was primarily due to a $494.1 million increase in investment securities and a $5.3 million increase in total loans, partially offset by a $429.4 million decrease in interest-earning balances due from the Federal Reserve. Our average total deposits and customer repurchase agreements of $11.42 billion for the third quarter grew by $929.5 million or 8.86% from the second quarter. Average loans for the third quarter increased by $335.2 million, compared with the second quarter of 2020, and increased by $887.0 million, compared with the year-ago quarter, primarily due to the Bank's broad participation in the federal Small Business Administration's Paycheck Protection Program.
Citizens Business Bank recently committed $50,000 to local food banks in Los Angeles County, Orange County, the Inland Empire, and the Central Valley area of California. The donations, originally intended to support the Bank's annual award celebration and holiday party, are now being used to help keep local food banks operating during a time of need for food and supplies.
CitizensTrust, our wealth management division that provides trust, investment, and brokerage-related services, as well as financial, estate, and business succession planning, had approximately $2.91 billion in assets under management and administration, including $2.08 billion in assets under management, at quarter end.
As we finish up a year that has presented unique challenges, we remain focused on managing our business and assisting our customers through the pandemic, while maintaining our strong capital levels, consistent earnings, solid credit, and excellent liquidity. On behalf of our Board of Directors and all of our associates, we thank our customers and shareholders for their continued loyalty and support. Please stay safe and healthy and know that we will continue to work hard on your behalf.
Shares of CVB Financial Corp. common stock are listed on the NASDAQ under the ticker symbol "CVBF". If you are new to CVB Financial Corp. and would like more information about Citizens Business Bank, our principal financial services subsidiary, please visit us on our website, cbbank.com. Additional information about CVB Financial Corp. is available on the website under the "Investors" tab.
CVB Financial Corp. ("CVBF") is the holding company for Citizens Business Bank. CVBF is one of the 10 largest bank holding companies headquartered in California with over $13 billion in total assets. Citizens Business Bank is consistently recognized as one of the top performing banks in the nation and offers a wide array of banking, lending and investing services through over 50 banking centers and 3 trust office locations serving the Inland Empire, Los Angeles County, Orange County, San Diego County, Ventura County, Santa Barbara County, and the Central Valley area of California.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Dollars in thousands, except share amounts)
September 30,
December 31,
(Unaudited)
2020
2019
Assets
Cash and due from banks
$145,455
$158,310
Interest-earning balances due from Federal Reserve
1,339,498
27,208
Total cash and cash equivalents
1,484,953
185,518
Interest-earning balances due from depository institutions
44,367
2,931
Investment securities available-for-sale, at fair value
(with amortized cost of $2,150,364 at September 30, 2020,
and $1,718,357 at December 31, 2019)
2,205,646
1,740,257
Investment securities held-to-maturity
(with fair value of $603,522 at September 30, 2020,
and $678,948 at December 31, 2019)
577,694
674,452
Total investment securities
2,783,340
2,414,709
Investment in stock of Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB)
17,688
17,688
Loans and lease finance receivables
8,407,872
7,564,577
Allowance for credit losses
(93,869)
(68,660)
Net loans and lease finance receivables
8,314,003
7,495,917
Premises and equipment, net
51,477
53,978
Bank owned life insurance (BOLI)
228,132
226,281
Accrued interest receivable
30,004
28,122
Intangibles
35,804
42,986
Goodwill
663,707
663,707
Other real estate owned (OREO)
4,189
4,889
Income taxes
21,412
35,587
Other assets
139,635
110,137
Total assets
$13,818,711
$11,282,450
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Liabilities:
Deposits:
Noninterest-bearing
$6,919,423
$5,245,517
Interest-bearing
4,249,411
3,459,411
Total deposits
11,168,834
8,704,928
Customer repurchase agreements
483,420
428,659
Other borrowings
10,000
-
Deferred compensation
21,259
22,666
Junior subordinated debentures
25,774
25,774
Other liabilities
127,467
106,325
Total liabilities
11,836,754
9,288,352
Commitments and Contingencies
Stockholders' Equity
Common stock, authorized, 225,000,000 shares without
par; issued and outstanding 135,509,143 at September 30,
2020, and 140,102,480 at December 31, 2019
1,210,646
1,298,792
Retained earnings
735,218
682,692
Accumulated other comprehensive income, net of tax
36,093
12,614
Total stockholders' equity
1,981,957
1,994,098
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$13,818,711
$11,282,450
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Earnings
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
Three Months ended September 30,
(Unaudited)
2020
2019
Interest income:
Loans and leases, including fees
$94,200
$98,796
Investment securities:
Investment securities available-for-sale
8,447
9,222
Investment securities held-to-maturity
3,375
4,298
Total investment income
11,822
13,520
Dividends from FHLB stock
215
301
Interest-earning deposits with other institutions
389
946
Total interest income
106,626
113,563
Interest expense:
Deposits
2,958
4,589
Borrowings and customer repurchase agreements
232
568
Junior subordinated debentures
111
247
Total interest expense
3,301
5,404
Net interest income before provision for credit losses
103,325
108,189
Provision for credit losses
-
1,500
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
