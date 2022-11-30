CVB Financial : Statement of Condition - Q3 2022

Advanced search
    CVBF   US1266001056

CVB FINANCIAL CORP.

(CVBF)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:47 2022-11-30 pm EST
28.57 USD   +0.87%
02:53pCvb Financial : Statement of Condition - Q3 2022
PU
11/09CVB FINANCIAL CORP MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
11/04CVB Financial Corp. Director Passes Away
GL
STATEMENT OF

CONDITION

September 30, 2022

President's Message

CVB Financial Corp. (CVBF) reported net earnings of $64.6 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, compared with $59.1 million for the second quarter of 2022, our 182nd consecutive quarter of profitability. The combination of strong loan growth, expansion of our net interest margin, and our continuing efforts to closely manage expenses in the face of significant inflationary pressures resulted in a record $91.9 million in pretax pre-provision income during the third quarter of 2022, a 7% increase from the second quarter. This growth supported a 5% increase in our quarterly dividend for the third quarter, our 132nd consecutive quarter of paying a cash dividend. The increased dividend represents the second increase in our quarterly dividend in 2022.

The California economy continues to face challenges related to supply chains, a tight labor market, and the same prevailing inflationary pressures, which have contributed to an uncertain business environment. Despite the challenging times, we are thankful and excited about our results for the third quarter, while remaining cautiously optimistic about the future.

In keeping with our commitment to the communities we serve, we recently hosted our 37th Annual Charity Golf Classic, which raised more than $95,000 for Orange County community benefit organizations. We continued one of our oldest community traditions by presenting the Pasadena Tournament of Roses® 2023 Rose Queen® Coronation. We also launched our first Small Business Showcase to support entrepreneurs in Sacramento's small business community, with the winners receiving custom partnership packages to amplify and expand their business reach.

CitizensTrust, our wealth management division that provides trust, investment, and brokerage- related services, as well as financial, estate, and business succession planning, had approximately $2.6 billion in assets under management and administration, including $1.72 billion in assets under management, at quarter end.

Shares of CVB Financial Corp. common stock are listed on the NASDAQ under the ticker symbol "CVBF". If you are new to CVB Financial Corp. and would like more information about Citizens Business Bank, our principal financial services subsidiary, please visit us on our website at cbbank.com. Additional information about CVB Financial Corp. is available on the website under the "Investors" tab.

We continue to focus on executing on our core strategies and supporting our customers through these unpredictable times. On behalf of our Board of Directors and all of our hard-working associates, we thank our customers and shareholders for their continued loyalty and support.

President & Chief Executive Officer

CVB Financial Corp., Citizens Business Bank

Top 4 Banks

Five-Star

Super Premier

IN AMERICA

SUPERIOR RATING

PERFORMING BANK

Forbes, 2022

BauerFinancial, 2022

Findley Reports, 2022

Board of Directors

Hal W. Oswalt

George A. Borba

Chairman

Vice Chairman

David A. Brager

Jane Olvera

President and CEO

Director

Stephen A. Del Guercio

Raymond V. O'Brien III

Director

Director

Anna Kan

Rodrigo Guerra, Jr.

Director

Director

Kimberly Sheehy

Director

Leadership Team

David A. Brager

E. Allen Nicholson

President and CEO

EVP, Chief Financial Officer

David C. Harvey

David F. Farnsworth

EVP, Chief Operating Officer

EVP, Chief Credit Officer

Richard H. Wohl

R. Daniel Banis

EVP, General Counsel

EVP, CitizensTrust

Yamynn De Angelis

Ted J. Dondanville

EVP, Chief Risk Officer

EVP, Banking Division

Hector G. Gutierrez, Esq.

Susan M. Mlot

EVP, Deputy Chief Credit Officer

EVP, Head of Operations

Timothy B. Noone

G. Larry Zivelonghi

EVP, Specialty Banking

EVP, Dairy & Livestock Industries

Jeffrey S. Boyer

Michael K. Currie

SVP, Los Angeles Region-North

SVP, Chief Information Officer

Gilbert W. Estrada

Donald E. Evenson

SVP, Inland Empire Region

SVP, Chief Investment Officer

Richard M. Favor

Deborah G. Gallagher

SVP, Central Coast Region

SVP, SBA Group

Derrick I. Hong

Joyce Y. Kwon

SVP, Chief Audit Executive

SVP, Director of Human Resources

Daniel Limon

Michael B. Mulcahy

SVP, Specialty Lending Group

SVP, Los Angeles Region-Metro

Rudy I. Ramirez

Mark C. Richardson

SVP,Chief Information SecurityOfficer

SVP, Real Estate Banking

LaVon M. Short

Michael D. Stain

SVP, Director of Treasury

SVP, Central Valley Region

Management and Marketing

Robert E. Zeltner

David S. Stong

SVP, Orange County Region

SVP, San Diego Region

132

consecutive quarters of cash dividends paid

182

consecutive quarters

of profitability

$64.6 million

net income

as of 9.30.22

Financials

CVB Financial Corp. ("CVBF") is the holding company for Citizens Business Bank. CVBF is one of the 10 largest bank holding companies headquartered in California with over $16 billion in total assets. Citizens Business Bank is consistently recognized as one of the top performing banks in the nation and offers a wide array of banking, lending and investing services with more than 60 banking centers and 4 trust office locations serving California.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Dollars in thousands, except share amounts)

September 30,

December 31,

(Unaudited)

2022

2021

Assets

Cash and due from banks

$

186,647

$

90,012

Interest-earning balances due from Federal Reserve

131,892

1,642,536

Total cash and cash equivalents

318,539

1,732,548

Interest-earning balances due from depository institutions

7,594

25,999

Investment securities available-for-sale, at fair value

(with amortized cost of $3,862,216 at September 30, 2022,

and $3,185,249 at December 31, 2021)

3,321,824

3,183,923

Investment securities held-to-maturity (with fair value of

$2,150,988 at September 30, 2022, and $1,921,693 at

December 31, 2021)

2,557,922

1,925,970

Total investment securities

5,879,746

5,109,893

Investment in stock of Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB)

18,012

17,688

Loans and lease finance receivables

8,774,136

7,887,713

Allowance for credit losses

(82,601)

(65,019)

Net loans and lease finance receivables

8,691,535

7,822,694

Premises and equipment, net

47,422

49,096

Bank owned life insurance (BOLI)

256,850

251,570

Accrued interest receivable

40,745

34,204

Intangibles

23,466

25,394

Goodwill

765,822

663,707

Income taxes

189,172

32,603

Other assets

110,373

118,301

Total assets

$

16,349,276

$

15,883,697

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

Liabilities:

Deposits:

Noninterest-bearing

$

8,764,556

$

8,104,056

Interest-bearing

5,107,843

4,872,386

Total deposits

13,872,399

12,976,442

Customer repurchase agreements

467,844

642,388

Other borrowings

-

2,281

Deferred compensation

21,898

20,879

Payable for securities purchased

8,697

50,340

Other liabilities

99,552

109,864

Total liabilities

14,470,390

13,802,194

Commitments and Contingencies

Stockholders' Equity

Common stock, authorized, 225,000,000 shares without par;

issued and outstanding 139,805,445 at September 30,

2022, and 135,526,025 at December 31, 2021

1,297,709

1,209,903

Retained earnings

964,674

875,568

Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income, net of tax

(383,497)

(3,968)

Total stockholders' equity

1,878,886

2,081,503

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

16,349,276

$

15,883,697

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Earnings

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended September 30,

(Unaudited)

2022

2021

Interest income:

Loans and leases, including fees

$

100,077

$

88,390

Investment securities:

Investment securities available-for-sale

18,543

9,813

Investment securities held-to-maturity

12,834

5,188

Total investment income

31,377

15,001

Dividends from FHLB stock

258

258

Interest-earning deposits with other institutions

3,476

898

Total interest income

135,188

104,547

Interest expense:

Deposits

1,728

1,113

Borrowings and customer repurchase agreements

122

135

Junior subordinated debentures

-

-

Total interest expense

1,850

1,248

Net interest income before provision for (recapture of)

credit losses

133,338

103,299

Provision for (recapture of) credit losses

2,000

(4,000)

Net interest income after provision for (recapture of)

credit losses

131,338

107,299

Noninterest income:

Service charges on deposit accounts

5,233

4,513

Trust and investment services

2,867

2,681

Bankcard services

376

479

BOLI income

1,987

1,229

Gain on OREO, net

-

-

Gain on sale of building, net

-

-

Other

1,127

1,581

Total noninterest income

11,590

10,483

Noninterest expense:

Salaries and employee benefits

33,233

29,741

Occupancy and equipment

5,779

5,122

Professional services

2,438

1,626

Computer software expense

3,243

3,020

Marketing and promotion

1,488

857

Amortization of intangible assets

1,846

2,014

(Recapture of) provision for unfunded loan commitments

-

-

Acquisition related expenses

-

809

Other

5,000

4,910

Total noninterest expense

53,027

48,099

Earnings before income taxes

89,901

69,683

Income taxes

25,262

19,930

Net earnings

$

64,639

$

49,753

Basic earnings per common share

$

0.46

$

0.37

Diluted earnings per common share

$

0.46

$

0.37

Cash dividends declared per common share

$

0.20

$

0.18

CVB Financial Corp.

Citizens Business Bank

Corporate Headquarters

909.980.4030 | cbbank.com

Equal Housing Lender | Member FDIC

Disclaimer

CVB Financial Corporation published this content on 28 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 November 2022 19:52:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 553 M - -
Net income 2022 235 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 16,9x
Yield 2022 2,71%
Capitalization 3 959 M 3 959 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 7,16x
Capi. / Sales 2023 6,36x
Nbr of Employees 1 015
Free-Float 94,6%
