CVB Financial : Statement of Condition - Q3 2022

CVB Financial Corp. (CVBF) reported net earnings of $64.6 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, compared with $59.1 million for the second quarter of 2022, our 182nd consecutive quarter of profitability. The combination of strong loan growth, expansion of our net interest margin, and our continuing efforts to closely manage expenses in the face of significant inflationary pressures resulted in a record $91.9 million in pretax pre-provision income during the third quarter of 2022, a 7% increase from the second quarter. This growth supported a 5% increase in our quarterly dividend for the third quarter, our 132nd consecutive quarter of paying a cash dividend. The increased dividend represents the second increase in our quarterly dividend in 2022.
The California economy continues to face challenges related to supply chains, a tight labor market, and the same prevailing inflationary pressures, which have contributed to an uncertain business environment. Despite the challenging times, we are thankful and excited about our results for the third quarter, while remaining cautiously optimistic about the future.
In keeping with our commitment to the communities we serve, we recently hosted our 37th Annual Charity Golf Classic, which raised more than $95,000 for Orange County community benefit organizations. We continued one of our oldest community traditions by presenting the Pasadena Tournament of Roses® 2023 Rose Queen® Coronation. We also launched our first Small Business Showcase to support entrepreneurs in Sacramento's small business community, with the winners receiving custom partnership packages to amplify and expand their business reach.
CitizensTrust, our wealth management division that provides trust, investment, and brokerage- related services, as well as financial, estate, and business succession planning, had approximately $2.6 billion in assets under management and administration, including $1.72 billion in assets under management, at quarter end.
Shares of CVB Financial Corp. common stock are listed on the NASDAQ under the ticker symbol "CVBF". If you are new to CVB Financial Corp. and would like more information about Citizens Business Bank, our principal financial services subsidiary, please visit us on our website at cbbank.com. Additional information about CVB Financial Corp. is available on the website under the "Investors" tab.
We continue to focus on executing on our core strategies and supporting our customers through these unpredictable times. On behalf of our Board of Directors and all of our hard-working associates, we thank our customers and shareholders for their continued loyalty and support.
President & Chief Executive Officer
CVB Financial Corp., Citizens Business Bank
132
consecutive quarters of cash dividends paid
182
consecutive quarters
of profitability
$64.6 million
net income
as of 9.30.22
Financials
CVB Financial Corp. ("CVBF") is the holding company for Citizens Business Bank. CVBF is one of the 10 largest bank holding companies headquartered in California with over $16 billion in total assets. Citizens Business Bank is consistently recognized as one of the top performing banks in the nation and offers a wide array of banking, lending and investing services with more than 60 banking centers and 4 trust office locations serving California.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Dollars in thousands, except share amounts)
September 30,
December 31,
(Unaudited)
2022
2021
Assets
Cash and due from banks
$
186,647
$
90,012
Interest-earning balances due from Federal Reserve
131,892
1,642,536
Total cash and cash equivalents
318,539
1,732,548
Interest-earning balances due from depository institutions
7,594
25,999
Investment securities available-for-sale, at fair value
(with amortized cost of $3,862,216 at September 30, 2022,
and $3,185,249 at December 31, 2021)
3,321,824
3,183,923
Investment securities held-to-maturity (with fair value of
$2,150,988 at September 30, 2022, and $1,921,693 at
December 31, 2021)
2,557,922
1,925,970
Total investment securities
5,879,746
5,109,893
Investment in stock of Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB)
18,012
17,688
Loans and lease finance receivables
8,774,136
7,887,713
Allowance for credit losses
(82,601)
(65,019)
Net loans and lease finance receivables
8,691,535
7,822,694
Premises and equipment, net
47,422
49,096
Bank owned life insurance (BOLI)
256,850
251,570
Accrued interest receivable
40,745
34,204
Intangibles
23,466
25,394
Goodwill
765,822
663,707
Income taxes
189,172
32,603
Other assets
110,373
118,301
Total assets
$
16,349,276
$
15,883,697
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Liabilities:
Deposits:
Noninterest-bearing
$
8,764,556
$
8,104,056
Interest-bearing
5,107,843
4,872,386
Total deposits
13,872,399
12,976,442
Customer repurchase agreements
467,844
642,388
Other borrowings
-
2,281
Deferred compensation
21,898
20,879
Payable for securities purchased
8,697
50,340
Other liabilities
99,552
109,864
Total liabilities
14,470,390
13,802,194
Commitments and Contingencies
Stockholders' Equity
Common stock, authorized, 225,000,000 shares without par;
issued and outstanding 139,805,445 at September 30,
2022, and 135,526,025 at December 31, 2021
1,297,709
1,209,903
Retained earnings
964,674
875,568
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income, net of tax
(383,497)
(3,968)
Total stockholders' equity
1,878,886
2,081,503
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
16,349,276
$
15,883,697
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Earnings
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
Three Months Ended September 30,
(Unaudited)
2022
2021
Interest income:
Loans and leases, including fees
$
100,077
$
88,390
Investment securities:
Investment securities available-for-sale
18,543
9,813
Investment securities held-to-maturity
12,834
5,188
Total investment income
31,377
15,001
Dividends from FHLB stock
258
258
Interest-earning deposits with other institutions
3,476
898
Total interest income
135,188
104,547
Interest expense:
Deposits
1,728
1,113
Borrowings and customer repurchase agreements
122
135
Junior subordinated debentures
-
-
Total interest expense
1,850
1,248
Net interest income before provision for (recapture of)
credit losses
133,338
103,299
Provision for (recapture of) credit losses
2,000
(4,000)
Net interest income after provision for (recapture of)
credit losses
131,338
107,299
Noninterest income:
Service charges on deposit accounts
5,233
4,513
Trust and investment services
2,867
2,681
Bankcard services
376
479
BOLI income
1,987
1,229
Gain on OREO, net
-
-
Gain on sale of building, net
-
-
Other
1,127
1,581
Total noninterest income
11,590
10,483
Noninterest expense:
Salaries and employee benefits
33,233
29,741
Occupancy and equipment
5,779
5,122
Professional services
2,438
1,626
Computer software expense
3,243
3,020
Marketing and promotion
1,488
857
Amortization of intangible assets
1,846
2,014
(Recapture of) provision for unfunded loan commitments
