CVB Financial Corp.

CVB FINANCIAL CORP.

(CVBF)
Citizens Business Bank Ranked Best Bank in America by Forbes for Second Consecutive Year

01/29/2021 | 04:03pm EST
ONTARIO, Calif., Jan. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: CVBF), the holding company for Citizens Business Bank, has earned the ranking of “Best Bank in America” for the second consecutive year, according to Forbes’ America’s Best Banks 2021.

“We are excited to be recognized again as the top bank in America by Forbes,” said David A. Brager, Chief Executive Officer of CVB Financial Corp. and Citizens Business Bank. “We are especially proud that this is the third time we have attained the top position in the Forbes’ rankings within the past five years. We are grateful to receive this high honor, and we attribute our strong financial performance to the dedication and talent of our associates and the long standing relationships that we have developed with our customers.”

In establishing its rankings, Forbes looked at ten metrics related to credit quality, growth, and profitability for all 100 of the largest publicly-traded banks in the nation.

Corporate Overview

CVB Financial Corp. (“CVBF”) is the holding company for Citizens Business Bank. CVBF is one of the 10 largest bank holding companies headquartered in California with over $14 billion in total assets. Citizens Business Bank is consistently recognized as one of the top performing banks in the nation and offers a wide array of banking, lending and investing services through 57 banking centers and 3 trust office locations serving the Inland Empire, Los Angeles County, Orange County, San Diego County, Ventura County, Santa Barbara County, and the Central Valley area of California.

Shares of CVB Financial Corp. common stock are listed on the NASDAQ under the ticker symbol “CVBF”. For investor information on CVB Financial Corp., visit our Citizens Business Bank website at www.cbbank.com and click on the “Investors” tab.

Contact: David A. Brager
Chief Executive Officer
(909) 980-4030


Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 455 M - -
Net income 2020 173 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 15,7x
Yield 2020 3,61%
Capitalization 2 706 M 2 706 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 5,95x
Capi. / Sales 2021 5,98x
Nbr of Employees 845
Free-Float 94,2%
Chart CVB FINANCIAL CORP.
Duration : Period :
CVB Financial Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CVB FINANCIAL CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 21,92 $
Last Close Price 19,97 $
Spread / Highest target 20,2%
Spread / Average Target 9,75%
Spread / Lowest Target 0,15%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
David A. Brager Chief Executive Officer & Director
Raymond Vincent O'Brien Chairman
David C. Harvey Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
E. Allen Nicholson Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Stephen A. Del Guercio Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CVB FINANCIAL CORP.2.31%2 706
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.0.62%396 757
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-1.59%266 130
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-1.58%262 293
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.16.27%200 394
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-0.17%195 649
