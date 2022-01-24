Log in
    CVCB3   BRCVCBACNOR1

CVC BRASIL OPERADORA E AGÊNCIA DE VIAGENS S.A.

(CVCB3)
CVC Brasil Operadora e Agência de Viagens S A : Minutes of the Board of Directors' Meeting - Strategy and Innovation Committee

01/24/2022 | 04:46pm EST
CVC BRASIL OPERADORA E AGÊNCIA DE VIAGENS S.A.

Publicly-Held Company

CNPJ/MF (National Corporate Taxpayer's Register of the Ministry of Economy)

enrollment No. 10.760.260/0001-19

NIRE (Companies Register Identification Number) 35.300.367.596 | CVM Code No.

23310

MINUTES OF THE MEETING OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

HELD ON JANUARY 24, 2022

  1. Date, time, and place: Meeting held on January 24, 2022, at 5 p.m., by videoconference, pursuant to Paragraph 6 of Article 17, of the Articles of Incorporation of CVC Brasil Operadora e Agência de Viagens S.A. ("Company").
  2. Call Notice: Call notice duly given pursuant to Article 17, Paragraph 1, of the Company's Articles of Incorporation.
  3. Attendance: All sitting members of the Company's Board of Directors attended the meeting, to wit, Messrs.: Valdecyr Maciel Gomes (Chairperson); Eduardo de Britto Pereira Azevedo (Vice-President); Felipe Villela Dias; Flavio Uchoa Teles de Menezes; Lilian Maria Ferezim Guimarães; Rachel de Oliveira Maia; and Sandoval Martins Pereira.
  4. Board: The meeting was chaired by Mr. Valdecyr Maciel Gomes, and Ms. Julia Amadi Soares was the Secretary.
  5. Agenda: proposal and resolution regarding creating the Strategy and Innovation Committee and election of its members.
  6. Resolution: At the meeting beginning, the attending members of the Board of Directors examined the item on the Agenda and resolved:
  1. To approve, unanimously, the Strategy and Innovation Committee creation, as well as the election of the following members for the Strategy and Innovation Committee, with a unified term of office of one (1) year, until the first meeting to be held by the Board of Directors immediately after the Company's Annual General

1

Meeting is held for approval of the result from the 2021 fiscal year, reelection being permitted.

Members of the Strategy and Innovation Committee:

  1. EDUARDO DE BRITTO PEREIRA AZEVEDO, Brazilian citizen, married, economist, bearer of Identity Card (RG) No. 12.752.363-7, enrolled with the CPF under No. 055.208.487-50, with business address at Rua Catequese, 227, 11º andar, sala 111, Bairro Jardim, CEP 09090-401, Santo André, State of São Paulo, pursuant to the term of office executed and filed at the Company's principal place of business;
  2. FLAVIO UCHOA TELES DE MENEZES, married, Brazilian citizen, business administrator, bearer of Identity Card (RG) No. 14.582.984-4, enrolled with the CPF under No. 152.597.248-01, with business address at Rua Catequese, 227, 11º andar, sala 111, Bairro Jardim, CEP 09090-401, Santo André, State of São Paulo, pursuant to the term of office executed and filed at the Company's principal place of business;
  3. RODRIGO SILVA MARVÃO, single, Brazilian citizen, economist, bearer of Identity Card (RG) No. 21.516.964-0, enrolled with the CPF under No. 124.359.877-81, with business address at Rua Catequese, 227, 11º andar, sala 111, Bairro Jardim, CEP 09090-401, Santo André, State of São Paulo, pursuant to the term of office executed and filed at the Company's principal place of business; and
  4. SANDOVAL MARTINS PEREIRA, married, Brazilian citizen, executive officer, bearer of Identity Card (RG) No. 18.788.294-0, enrolled with the CPF (Individual Taxpayer's Register) under No. 129.731.538-32, with business address at Rua Catequese, 227, 11º andar, sala 111, Bairro Jardim, CEP 09090-401, Santo André, State of São Paulo, pursuant to the term of office executed and filed at the Company's principal place of business.

The Board of Directors ratifies all the guidelines and recommendations of this Committee since April 2021.

The Company is hereby authorized to practice all acts necessary to execute the resolutions taken on the date hereof.

7. Adjournment, drawing up, and approving the minutes: There was no further business to discuss. The floor was offered to anyone wishing to speak, and, as nobody

2

spoke, the meeting was adjourned, and these minutes were drawn up, read, and approved by all attending members.

8. Attending Directors: Valdecyr Maciel Gomes; Eduardo de Britto Pereira Azevedo; Felipe Villela Dias; Flavio Uchoa Teles de Menezes; Lilian Maria Ferezim Guimarães; Rachel de Oliveira Maia; and Sandoval Martins Pereira. Board: Valdecyr Maciel Gomes - Chairperson; and Julia Amadi Soares - Secretary.

I certify that these minutes are a true copy of the original minutes drawn up in the

proper register of the Company.

Santo André, State of São Paulo, January 24, 2022.

______________________________

Julia Amadi Soares

Secretary

(Pertaining to the Excerpt of the Minutes of the Meeting of the Board of Directors of

CVC Brasil Operadora e Agência de Viagens S.A. held on January 24, 2022)

3

Disclaimer

CVC Brasil Operadora e Agência de Viagens SA published this content on 24 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 January 2022 21:45:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
