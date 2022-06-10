CVC Brasil Operadora e Agência de Viagens S A : Minutes of the Board of Directors´ Meeting -Termination of Debentures issuance

6.1. Approved the cancellation of the issue of all Debentures (which were not issued or distributed) and the Restricted Offering, as approved at the May 10 BOD, authorizing the

Company's board of directors to perform and execute all acts and documents necessary to effect the aforementioned cancellation, including by executing the Termination Agreement to be entered into between the Company and the Trustee, in accordance with the provisions of article 74 of Law 6404, of December 15, 1976.

Authorized the Executive Board and the Company's legal representatives to perform all acts that may be necessary for the implementation of the resolutions taken above, such as the formalization, implementation and administration of the resolutions herein for the cancellation of the issue of all Debentures and the Restricted Offering, as well as the execution of any and all instruments related to the cancellation of the issue of all Debentures and the Restricted Offering. Ratified all acts already practiced by the Executive Board and/or the Company's representatives with regard to the above deliberations.

7. Closing: with no further matters on the agenda and there being no other manifestation, the present meeting was adjourned, these minutes were drawn up, which, after being read and approved, were signed by all those present.

