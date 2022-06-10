Log in
    CVCB3   BRCVCBACNOR1

CVC BRASIL OPERADORA E AGÊNCIA DE VIAGENS S.A.

(CVCB3)
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:07 2022-06-10 pm EDT
9.300 BRL   -5.39%
06/10CVC BRASIL OPERADORA E AGÊNCIA DE VIAGENS S A : Minutes of the Board of Directors´ Meeting -Termination of Debentures issuance
PU
05/11TRANSCRIPT : CVC Brasil Operadora e Agência de Viagens S.A., Q1 2022 Earnings Call, May 11, 2022
CI
05/11CVC BRASIL OPERADORA E AGÊNCIA DE VIAGENS S.A. : 1st quarter results
CO
CVC Brasil Operadora e Agência de Viagens S A : Minutes of the Board of Directors´ Meeting -Termination of Debentures issuance

06/10/2022 | 09:43pm EDT
CVC BRASIL OPERADORA E AGÊNCIA DE VIAGENS S.A.

Publicly-Held Company

CNPJ/ME (National Corporate Taxpayer's Register of the Ministry of Economy)

enrollment No. 10.760.260/0001-19

NIRE (Companies Register Identification Number): 35.3.0036759-6

CVM Code No. 23310

MINUTES OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS MEETING

HELD ON JUNE 10, 2022

  1. Date, time and place: meeting held on June 10th, 2022, at 5 p.m, held via videoconference pursuant to article 17, paragraph 7, of the Bylaws of CVC Brasil Operadora e Agência de Viagens S.A. (the "Company").
  2. Call Notice: the call notice was waived in view of the presence of all members of the Board of Directors, pursuant to article 17, paragraph 3, of the Company's Bylaws.
  3. Attendance: all sitting members of the Company's Board of Directors attended the meeting, Mr. Valdecyr Maciel Gomes (Chairman), Eduardo de Britto Pereira Azevedo (Vice- Chairman), Felipe Villela Dias, Flavio Uchoa Teles de Menezes, Lilian Maria Ferezim Guimarães, Rachel de Oliveira Maia and Sandoval Martins Pereira.
  4. Board: the meeting was chaired by Mr. Valdecyr Maciel Gomes, and Mrs. Julia Amadi Soares was the secretary.
  5. Agenda: to resolve on: (i) the cancellation of the issue and the restricted offer of the 6th (sixth) issue of debentures non convertible into shares, in a single series, of the unsecured type, with additional security, for public distribution with restricted efforts, of CVC Brasil Operadora e Agência de Viagens S.A. ("Debentures" and "Restricted Offering", respectively), approved at the Company's Board of Directors Meeting held on May 10, 2022 ("May 10 BOD"), in which the terms and conditions were agreed upon the "Indenture of the 6th (sixth) Issue of Debentures Non-Convertible into Shares, in a Single Series, of the Unsecured Type, with Additional Securitty, for Public Distribution with Restricted Efforts, from CVC Brasil Operadora e Agência de Viagens S.A." between the Company and Vórtx Distribuidora de Títulos e Valores Mobiliários Ltda. ("Trustee"), to be formalized by means of an instrument of termination to be signed between the Company and the Trustee ("Instrument of Termination"); (ii) the express authorization for the Company's executive board to perform all acts, take all actions and adopt all measures necessary for the formalization, effectuation and administration of the resolutions of this meeting, with the purpose of achieving the cancellation of the Debentures and the Restricted Offering, including the execution of any instruments, agreements and documents, as well as any amendments necessary to formalize the Instrument of Termination, subject to the provisions of this minutes; and (iii) ratification of all acts performed by the Company's executive board until the present date in relation to the above-mentioned resolutions.
  6. Resolutions: after examining and debating the matters on the agenda, the members of the Company's Board of Directors deliberated and unanimously approved:

6.1. Approved the cancellation of the issue of all Debentures (which were not issued or distributed) and the Restricted Offering, as approved at the May 10 BOD, authorizing the

Company's board of directors to perform and execute all acts and documents necessary to effect the aforementioned cancellation, including by executing the Termination Agreement to be entered into between the Company and the Trustee, in accordance with the provisions of article 74 of Law 6404, of December 15, 1976.

  1. Authorized the Executive Board and the Company's legal representatives to perform all acts that may be necessary for the implementation of the resolutions taken above, such as the formalization, implementation and administration of the resolutions herein for the cancellation of the issue of all Debentures and the Restricted Offering, as well as the execution of any and all instruments related to the cancellation of the issue of all Debentures and the Restricted Offering.
  2. Ratified all acts already practiced by the Executive Board and/or the Company's representatives with regard to the above deliberations.

7. Closing: with no further matters on the agenda and there being no other manifestation, the present meeting was adjourned, these minutes were drawn up, which, after being read and approved, were signed by all those present.

I certify that these minutes are a true copy of the original minutes drawn up in the proper

register of the Company.

Santo André, June 10, 2022

Julia Amadi Soares

Secretary

Disclaimer

CVC Brasil Operadora e Agência de Viagens SA published this content on 11 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 June 2022 01:42:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
