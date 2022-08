CVC Income & Growth : 2022 EGM – Proposed Articles of Association – redline

COMPANIES (JERSEY) LAW 1991

COMPANY LIMITED BY SHARES

ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION

- OF -

CVC CREDIT PARTNERS EUROPEAN OPPORTUNITIESINCOME & GROWTHLIMITED

1. INTERPRETATION

The Standard Table shall be excluded from application in its entirety to the Company and the following provisions shall constitute the Articles of the Company in place of the Standard Table. In these Articles unless the context otherwise requires:

"address" in relation to Electronic Communications, includes any number or address used for the purposes of Electronic Communications;

"Affected Class" is as defined in Article 38;

"Administrator" means the person appointed by the Company from time to time as its administrator;

"Annual General Meeting" is as defined in Article 18(2);

"Annual Record Date" means the latest practicable Business Day prior to the publication of the document giving notice of each Annual General Meeting or such other date as the Directors, at their sole discretion, may designate as such from time to time;

"Articles" means the articles of association of the Company, as amended from time to time;

"Auditors" means the auditors for the time being of the Company appointed in accordance with Article 34 hereof;

"Back Stop Date" means such date as determined by the Directors and set out in the Specified Conversion Criteria;

"Board of Directors" means the board of directors of the Company;

"Business Day" means a day on which banks are open for normal banking business in such jurisdictions as may be determined by the Directors for any particular purpose;

"C Shares" means the redeemable ordinary shares of no par value in the capital of the Company which will be issued as C Shares of such classes and denominated in such currencies as the Directors may determine having the rights and privileges and being subject to the restrictions contained in these Articles and which will be

3