  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  CVC Income & Growth Limited
  News
  Summary
    CCPE   JE00B9G79F59

CVC INCOME & GROWTH LIMITED

(CCPE)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  03:02:34 2023-05-11 am EDT
0.8700 EUR   +3.88%
05:07aCvc Income & Growth : Addendum to the Annual Financial Report 2022
PU
05/02Cvc Income & Growth : Voting and Proxy Schedule for 2023 AGM
PU
05/02CVC Income & Growth Limited Approves Dividend Declaration for the Financial Year Ending December 31, 2023, Payable on June 2, 2023
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CVC Income & Growth : Addendum to the Annual Financial Report 2022

05/11/2023 | 05:07am EDT
This document is an addendum to the Annual Financial Report of CVC Income & Growth Limited (the "Fund") and must be read in the context of, and together with, the Annual Financial Report. Unless otherwise provided for herein, all defined terms shall have the same meanings as set forth in the Annual Financial Report.

CVC Income & Growth Limited

Addendum to the Annual Financial Report for the year ended December 31, 2022

5 May 2023

INFORMATION REGARDING THE OFFERINGOF INTERESTS IN SWITZERLAND

This Addendum forms part of, and should be read in conjunction with the Annual Financial Report.

1. Swiss Representative

The representative of the Fund in Switzerland is First Independent Fund Services Ltd, Klausstrasse 33, CH-8008 Zurich (the "Swiss Representative").

2. Swiss Paying Agent

The paying agent of the Fund in Switzerland is Helvetische Bank AG, Seefeldstrasse 215, CH-8008 (the "Swiss Paying Agent").

3. Location of Documents

The Prospectus, the Memorandum and Articles of Association as well as the annual and half- yearly financial reports of the Company may be obtained free of charge from the Swiss Representative.

4. Place of Performance and Jurisdiction

In respect of the Units offered in Switzerland to Qualified Investors, the place of performance is at the registered office of the Swiss Representative. The place of jurisdiction is at the registered office of the Swiss Representative or at the registered office or place of residence of the investor.

5. Country of Domicile

The country of domicile of the Fund is Jersey.

6. Qualified Investors

The Fund may only be offered in Switzerland to qualified investors within the meaning of Article 10 CISA.

Disclaimer

CVC Income & Growth Ltd. published this content on 11 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 May 2023 09:06:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about CVC INCOME & GROWTH LIMITED
05:07aCvc Income & Growth : Addendum to the Annual Financial Report 2022
PU
05/02Cvc Income & Growth : Voting and Proxy Schedule for 2023 AGM
PU
05/02CVC Income & Growth Limited Approves Dividend Declaration for the Financial Year Ending..
CI
04/14Cvc Income & Growth : Form of Proxy - Euro Shares
PU
04/14Cvc Income & Growth : Form of Proxy - Sterling Shares
PU
04/14Cvc Income & Growth : Form of Proxy – Sterling Shares
PU
04/14Cvc Income & Growth : Form of Proxy – Euro Shares
PU
03/29Plaza Centers loss narrows; 450 eyes investments
AN
03/07Caspian Sunrise signs charter contract, eyes further
AN
03/07CVC Income & Growth Limited Announces Annual Dividend Targets
CI
More news
Managers and Directors
Richard Michael Boléat Chairman
Mark Richard Tucker Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Stephanie Carbonneil Non-Executive Director
Vanessa Neill Non-Executive Director
Esther Gilbert Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CVC INCOME & GROWTH LIMITED2.40%340
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION-1.30%9 971
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP.9.43%5 363
THE RENEWABLES INFRASTRUCTURE GROUP LIMITED-2.92%3 955
HICL INFRASTRUCTURE PLC-6.93%3 922
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND15.29%3 909
