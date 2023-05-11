CVC Income & Growth : Addendum to the Annual Financial Report 2022

This document is an addendum to the Annual Financial Report of CVC Income & Growth Limited (the "Fund") and must be read in the context of, and together with, the Annual Financial Report. Unless otherwise provided for herein, all defined terms shall have the same meanings as set forth in the Annual Financial Report.

CVC Income & Growth Limited

Addendum to the Annual Financial Report for the year ended December 31, 2022

5 May 2023

INFORMATION REGARDING THE OFFERINGOF INTERESTS IN SWITZERLAND

This Addendum forms part of, and should be read in conjunction with the Annual Financial Report.

1. Swiss Representative

The representative of the Fund in Switzerland is First Independent Fund Services Ltd, Klausstrasse 33, CH-8008 Zurich (the "Swiss Representative").

2. Swiss Paying Agent

The paying agent of the Fund in Switzerland is Helvetische Bank AG, Seefeldstrasse 215, CH-8008 (the "Swiss Paying Agent").

3. Location of Documents

The Prospectus, the Memorandum and Articles of Association as well as the annual and half- yearly financial reports of the Company may be obtained free of charge from the Swiss Representative.

4. Place of Performance and Jurisdiction

In respect of the Units offered in Switzerland to Qualified Investors, the place of performance is at the registered office of the Swiss Representative. The place of jurisdiction is at the registered office of the Swiss Representative or at the registered office or place of residence of the investor.

5. Country of Domicile

The country of domicile of the Fund is Jersey.

6. Qualified Investors

The Fund may only be offered in Switzerland to qualified investors within the meaning of Article 10 CISA.