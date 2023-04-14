CVC Income & Growth : Form of Proxy - Euro Shares

CVC Income & Growth Limited (the "Company")

All Correspondence to:

Computershare Investor Services (Jersey) Limited

The Pavilions, Bridgwater Road,

Bristol, BS99 6ZY

Form of Proxy - Annual General Meeting to be held on 2 May 2023 - EUR

Cast your Proxy online 24/7...It's fast, easy and secure!

www.investorcentre.co.uk/eproxy Control Number: 918462 SRN: PIN:

You will be asked to enter the Control Number, Shareholder Reference Number (SRN) and PIN and agree to certain terms and conditions.

Invest in our environment...Register at www.investorcentre.co.uk

Register today and make a positive impact by managing your shareholding online, the easy way!

To be effective, all proxy appointments must be lodged with the Company's Registrars at:

Computershare Investor Services (Jersey) Limited, c/o The Pavilions, Bridgwater Road, Bristol BS99 6ZY by 27 April 2023 at 10.00 am.