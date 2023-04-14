CVC Income & Growth : Form of Proxy – Euro Shares

Form of Proxy
I/We hereby appoint the Chairman of the Meeting OR the person indicated in the box above as my/our proxy to attend, speak and vote in respect of my/our full voting entitlement* on my/our behalf at the Annual General Meeting of CVC Income & Growth Limited to be held at IFC 1 - The Esplanade, St Helier, Jersey, JE3 4BP on 2 May 2023 at 10.00 am, and at any adjourned meeting.
2. To approve the directors' remuneration report in the form set out in the Company's annual financial report for 2022.
3. To re-elect Mr Richard Boléat as a director of the Company.
4. To re-elect Ms Stephanie Carbonneil as a director of the Company.
5. To re-elect Mr Mark Tucker as a director of the Company.
6. To re-elect Ms Vanessa Neill as a director of the Company.
7. To elect Ms Esther Gilbert as a director of the Company.
8. To re-appoint Ernst & Young LLP as the Company's independent auditors.
9. To authorise the directors to agree the remuneration of the Company's independent auditors.
10. To declare a final dividend of £0.01875 per Sterling Share and €0.0175 per Euro Share to be payable to the shareholders appearing on the register at the close of business on 12 May 2023 as recommended by the Directors of the Company.
Special Resolutions
11. THAT, the Company be and is hereby unconditionally and generally authorised to make market purchases.
That the company be unconditionally and generally authorised to make market purchases on a stock exchange to repurchase shares in the capital of the Company.
To dis-applypre-emption rights and the Board be unconditionally and generally authorised to allot, grant options over or otherwise dispose of Company shares.
14. Subject to the approval of 13, approve the Share Issuance programme as set out the notice of meeting.
