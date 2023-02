CVC Income & Growth Ltd - investment firm - Says that investment services manager CVC Credit Partners Investment Management waived its right to receive an investment vehicle performance fee effective from January 1. Says that it accrued no performance fee in 2022.

Current stock price: 94.99 pence

12-month change: down 12%

By Abby Amoakuh; Alliance News reporter

