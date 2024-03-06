CVC Income & Growth Ltd - invests in sub-investment grade European corporate debt instruments - Says 50,000 placing shares arising in March were not able to be placed at the time of the close of placing on Tuesday, citing the prevailing price of its sterling shares not exceeding the minimum placing price which has to be equal to 98% of reference placing net asset value per share, as at February 23. "Accordingly, the 50,000 placing shares will now be deemed to have been tendered for repurchase by the company at the tender price pursuant to the tender terms and conditions," CVC Income says.

Current stock price: 107.50 pence each, up 0.9% on Wednesday in London

12-month change: up 8.6%

