CVC : Update - Notification of buy-back - CVCG

Name of entity

CVC LIMITED

Announcement type

Update announcement

Type of update

Daily buy-back notification

Date of this announcement

20/12/2021

Reason for update

Daily buy-back notification

ASX Security code and description of the class of +securities the subject of the buy-back

CVCG : CONVERT BOND 3-BBSW+3.75%22-6-23 QLY NON-CUM RED

The type of buy-back is:

On market buy-back

Total number of +securities bought back before previous day

11,751

Total number of +securities bought back on previous day

13,922

