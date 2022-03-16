Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Australia
  Australian Stock Exchange
  CVC Limited
  News
  Summary
    CVC   AU000000CVC1

CVC LIMITED

(CVC)
Cours en différé.  Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  03/16 07:04:05 pm EDT
2.1 AUD    --.--%
06:41pCVC : Update - Notification of buy-back - CVCG
PU
03/11CVC Limited Appoints John Leaver as Director of the Company
CI
03/03CVC : Update - Notification of buy-back - CVCG
PU
CVC : Update - Notification of buy-back - CVCG

03/16/2022 | 06:41pm EDT
Notification of buy-back

Announcement Summary

For personal use only

Name of entity

CVC LIMITED

Announcement type

Update announcement

Type of update

Daily buy-back notification

Date of this announcement

17/3/2022

Reason for update

Daily buy-back notification

ASX Security code and description of the class of +securities the subject of the buy-back

CVCG : CONVERT BOND 3-BBSW+3.75%22-6-23 QLY NON-CUM RED

The type of buy-back is:

On market buy-back

Total number of +securities bought back before previous day

30,647

Total number of +securities bought back on previous day

1,243

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Notification of buy-back

1 / 6

Notification of buy-back

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of entity

CVC LIMITED

We (the entity named above) provide the following information about our buy-back.

1.2

Registration number type

Registration number

ABN

34002700361

1.3

ASX issuer code

CVC

1.4 The announcement is

Update/amendment to previous announcement

1.4a Type of update

Daily buy-back notification

1.4b Reason for update

Daily buy-back notification

1.4c Date of initial notification of buy-back

9/9/2021

1.4d Date of previous announcement to this update

4/3/2022

1.5 Date of this announcement

17/3/2022

1.6 ASX Security code and description of the class of +securities the subject of the buy-back

CVCG : CONVERT BOND 3-BBSW+3.75%22-6-23 QLY NON-CUM RED

Notification of buy-back

2 / 6

Notification of buy-back

Part 2 - Type of buy-back

2.1 The type of buy-back is: On market buy-back

For personal use only

Notification of buy-back

3 / 6

Notification of buy-back

Part 3 - Buy-back details

only

Part 3A - Details of +securities, price and reason

3A.1 Total number of +securities on issue in the class of

+securities to be bought back

530,742

use

3A.4 Does the entity intend to buy back a minimum

number of +securities

No

3A.5 Does the entity intend to buy back a maximum

number of securities

Yes

3A.5a Maximum number of securities proposed to be

personal

bought back

40,000

3A.6 Name of broker or brokers who will offer to buy back +securities on the entity's behalf

Broker name:

Bridges Financial Services Pty Limited

3A.9 Are the +securities being bought back for a cash consideration?

Yes

3A.9a Is the price to be paid for +securities bought back known?

No

3A.9a.1 In what currency will the buy-back consideration

be paid?

For

AUD - Australian Dollar

Part 3B - Buy-back restrictions and conditions

3B.1 Does the buy-back require security holder approval?

Notification of buy-back

4 / 6

Notification of buy-back

No

only

Part 3C - Key dates

On-marketbuy-back

3C.2 Proposed buy-back start date

use

10/9/2021

3C.3 Proposed buy-back end date

31/3/2022

personalFor

Part 3D - Other Information

3D.1 Any other information the entity wishes to notify to ASX about the buy-back

Notification of buy-back

5 / 6

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

CVC Limited published this content on 16 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 March 2022 22:40:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 56,9 M 41,3 M 41,3 M
Net income 2021 19,5 M 14,1 M 14,1 M
Net Debt 2021 38,3 M 27,8 M 27,8 M
P/E ratio 2021 11,8x
Yield 2021 4,06%
Capitalization 245 M 178 M 178 M
EV / Sales 2020 11,4x
EV / Sales 2021 4,71x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 23,0%
Chart CVC LIMITED
Duration : Period :
CVC Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Mark Avery Director
John Andrewv Hope Hunter Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Craig Granville Treasure Executive Chairman
Louise Macklin Head-Investor Relations & Administration
Ian Houston Campbell Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CVC LIMITED-19.23%176
BAJAJ FINANCE LIMITED-1.96%52 614
ORIX CORPORATION-4.52%22 095
SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL-22.10%18 839
SOFI TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-48.13%7 466
CHOLAMANDALAM INVESTMENT AND FINANCE COMPANY LIMITED33.97%7 358