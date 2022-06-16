CVC Technologies : Announcement for major resolutions of the 2022 Annual Shareholders' Meeting
06/16/2022 | 02:23am EDT
Provided by: CVC TECHNOLOGIES INC.
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/06/16
Time of announcement
14:07:33
Subject
Announcement for major resolutions of the 2022
Annual Shareholders' Meeting
Date of events
2022/06/16
To which item it meets
paragraph 18
Statement
1.Date of the shareholders' meeting:2022/06/16
2.Important resolutions I.Profit distribution/deficit compensation:
Approval of the ratification of 2021 earnings distribution proposal.
3.Important resolutions II.Amendments of the company charter:
None.
4.Important resolutions III.Business report and financial statements:
Approval of the ratification of 2021 business report and financial
statements.
5.Important resolutions IV.Election for directors and supervisors:
None.
6.Important resolutions V.Other matters:
(1)Approval of the amendment to Procedures of Acquisition or Disposal
of Assets.
(2)Approval of the matter on the release of conflict of plurality of
Directors.
(3)Approval of treasury shares are transferred to employees under the
repurchase average price.
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:
None.
