CVC Technologies : Announcement for major resolutions of the 2022 Annual Shareholders' Meeting

Statement

1.Date of the shareholders' meeting:2022/06/16 2.Important resolutions I.Profit distribution/deficit compensation: Approval of the ratification of 2021 earnings distribution proposal. 3.Important resolutions II.Amendments of the company charter: None. 4.Important resolutions III.Business report and financial statements: Approval of the ratification of 2021 business report and financial statements. 5.Important resolutions IV.Election for directors and supervisors: None. 6.Important resolutions V.Other matters: (1)Approval of the amendment to Procedures of Acquisition or Disposal of Assets. (2)Approval of the matter on the release of conflict of plurality of Directors. (3)Approval of treasury shares are transferred to employees under the repurchase average price. 7.Any other matters that need to be specified: None.