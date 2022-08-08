CVC Technologies : Announcement for the board of directors'resolution of 2022Q2 Consolidated Financial Statements
08/08/2022 | 02:24am EDT
Provided by: CVC TECHNOLOGIES INC.
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/08/08
Time of announcement
14:04:09
Subject
Announcement for the board of directors'resolution
of 2022Q2 Consolidated Financial Statements
Date of events
2022/08/08
To which item it meets
paragraph 31
Statement
1.Date of the board of directors submitted or approved:2022/08/08
2.Date of the audit committee approved:2022/08/08
3.Start and end dates of financial reports or unaudited financial
information of the reporting period(XXXX/XX/XX~XXXX/XX/XX):
2022/01/01~2022/06/30
4.Operating revenue accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):383,615
5.Gross profit (loss) from operations accumulated from 1/1 to end of
the period (thousand NTD):163,387
6.Net operating income (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):(27,552)
7.Profit (loss) before tax accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):39,640
8.Profit (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):29,917
9.Profit (loss) during the period attributable to owners of parent
accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):29,917
10.Basic earnings (loss) per share accumulated from 1/1 to end of
the period (NTD):0.67
11.Total assets end of the period (thousand NTD):2,157,774
12.Total liabilities end of the period
(thousand NTD):1,273,881
13.Equity attributable to owners of parent end of the
period (thousand NTD):883,893
14.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
