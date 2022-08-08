CVC Technologies : Announcement for the board of directors'resolution of 2022Q2 Consolidated Financial Statements

Statement

1.Date of the board of directors submitted or approved:2022/08/08 2.Date of the audit committee approved:2022/08/08 3.Start and end dates of financial reports or unaudited financial information of the reporting period(XXXX/XX/XX~XXXX/XX/XX): 2022/01/01~2022/06/30 4.Operating revenue accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):383,615 5.Gross profit (loss) from operations accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):163,387 6.Net operating income (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):(27,552) 7.Profit (loss) before tax accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):39,640 8.Profit (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):29,917 9.Profit (loss) during the period attributable to owners of parent accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):29,917 10.Basic earnings (loss) per share accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (NTD):0.67 11.Total assets end of the period (thousand NTD):2,157,774 12.Total liabilities end of the period (thousand NTD):1,273,881 13.Equity attributable to owners of parent end of the period (thousand NTD):883,893 14.Any other matters that need to be specified:None