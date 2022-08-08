CVC Technologies : Announcement for the change of the General Manager of subsidiary CVC Technologies Inc.

Statement

1.Date of the board of directors resolution or date of occurrence of the change:2022/08/08 2.Position (Please enter chairperson or president/general manager): general manager 3.Name of the previous position holder:Chin-Chia Chang 4.Resume of the previous position holder:General manager & CFO of parent company 5.Name of the new position holder:N/A 6.Resume of the new position holder:N/A 7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal", "term expired" , "job relocation", "severance", "retirement", "death" or "new appointment"):dismissal 8.Reason for the change:dismissal 9.Effective date of the new appointment:N/A 10.Any other matters that need to be specified: From August 8, 2022, MIN,WEI-JIE, the sales director of subsidiary CVC Technologies Inc, also serves as the deputy general manager to execute the general manager's business.