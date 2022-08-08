Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Taiwan
  Taipei Exchange
  CVC Technologies Inc.
  News
  Summary
    4744   TW0004744008

CVC TECHNOLOGIES INC.

(4744)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taipei Exchange  -  2022-08-04
28.45 TWD   +2.89%
02:24aCVC TECHNOLOGIES : Announcement for the board of directors'resolution of 2022Q2 Consolidated Financial Statements
PU
02:24aCVC TECHNOLOGIES : Announcement for the change of the General Manager of subsidiary CVC Technologies Inc.
PU
07/29CVC TECHNOLOGIES : Announcement to adjust cash dividend ratio
PU
Summary 
Summary

CVC Technologies : Announcement for the change of the General Manager of subsidiary CVC Technologies Inc.

08/08/2022 | 02:24am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: CVC TECHNOLOGIES INC.
SEQ_NO 2 Date of announcement 2022/08/08 Time of announcement 14:06:06
Subject 
 Announcement for the change of the General Manager
of subsidiary CVC Technologies Inc.
Date of events 2022/08/08 To which item it meets paragraph 6
Statement 
1.Date of the board of directors resolution or date of occurrence of the
change:2022/08/08
2.Position (Please enter chairperson or president/general manager):
general manager
3.Name of the previous position holder:Chin-Chia Chang
4.Resume of the previous position holder:General manager &
CFO of parent company
5.Name of the new position holder:N/A
6.Resume of the new position holder:N/A
7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal",
"term expired" , "job relocation", "severance", "retirement",
"death" or "new appointment"):dismissal
8.Reason for the change:dismissal
9.Effective date of the new appointment:N/A
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:
From August 8, 2022, MIN,WEI-JIE, the sales director of subsidiary CVC
Technologies Inc, also serves as the deputy general manager to execute the
general manager's business.

Disclaimer

CVC Technologies Inc. published this content on 08 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 August 2022 06:23:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
