CVC Technologies : Announcement for the change of the General Manager of subsidiary CVC Technologies Inc.
08/08/2022 | 02:24am EDT
Close
Today's Information
Provided by: CVC TECHNOLOGIES INC.
SEQ_NO
2
Date of announcement
2022/08/08
Time of announcement
14:06:06
Subject
Announcement for the change of the General Manager
of subsidiary CVC Technologies Inc.
Date of events
2022/08/08
To which item it meets
paragraph 6
Statement
1.Date of the board of directors resolution or date of occurrence of the
change:2022/08/08
2.Position (Please enter chairperson or president/general manager):
general manager
3.Name of the previous position holder:Chin-Chia Chang
4.Resume of the previous position holder:General manager &
CFO of parent company
5.Name of the new position holder:N/A
6.Resume of the new position holder:N/A
7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal",
"term expired" , "job relocation", "severance", "retirement",
"death" or "new appointment"):dismissal
8.Reason for the change:dismissal
9.Effective date of the new appointment:N/A
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:
From August 8, 2022, MIN,WEI-JIE, the sales director of subsidiary CVC
Technologies Inc, also serves as the deputy general manager to execute the
general manager's business.
CVC Technologies Inc. published this content on 08 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 August 2022 06:23:04 UTC.