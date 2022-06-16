Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taipei Exchange
  5. CVC Technologies Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    4744   TW0004744008

CVC TECHNOLOGIES INC.

(4744)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taipei Exchange  -  2022-06-14
27.70 TWD   -3.32%
02:23aCVC TECHNOLOGIES : To approve the lifting of non-compete for directors by the Company's Annual General Shareholders' Meeting
PU
02:23aCVC TECHNOLOGIES : Announcement for major resolutions of the 2022 Annual Shareholders' Meeting
PU
05/12CVC Technologies Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CVC Technologies : To approve the lifting of non-compete for directors by the Company's Annual General Shareholders' Meeting

06/16/2022 | 02:23am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: CVC TECHNOLOGIES INC.
SEQ_NO 3 Date of announcement 2022/06/16 Time of announcement 14:08:42
Subject 
 To approve the lifting of non-compete
for directors by the Company's Annual General
Shareholders' Meeting
Date of events 2022/06/16 To which item it meets paragraph 21
Statement 
1.Date of the shareholders' meeting resolution:2022/06/16
2.Name and title of the managerial officer with permission
 to engage in competitive conduct:
Representative of institutional director:
(1)Yan,De-Xin
(2)Lin,Jing-Yi
(3)Ye,Zhi-Ming
Director:
(1) Yang,Chang-Xi
3.Items of competitive conduct in which the officer is
permitted to engage:
Investing in or managing a third party operating in a scope of business
similar to that of the Company.
4.Period of permission to engage in the competitive conduct:
Within term of serving as Director of Company.
5.Circumstances of the resolution (please describe the
results of voting in accordance with Article 209 of the
Company Act):Approve.
Approval votes:31,504,908(99.85%)
6.If the permitted competitive conduct belongs to the
operator of a mainland China enterprise, the name and
title of the directors (if it is not the operator of
a mainland China enterprise, please enter "N/A" below):N/A
7.Company name of the mainland China enterprise and the
officer's position in the enterprise:N/A
8.Address of the mainland China enterprise:N/A
9.Operations of the mainland China enterprise:N/A
10.Impact on the company's finance and business:N/A
11.If the directors have invested in the mainland China
enterprise, the monetary amount of the investment and
their shareholding ratio:N/A
12.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.

Disclaimer

CVC Technologies Inc. published this content on 16 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 June 2022 06:22:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about CVC TECHNOLOGIES INC.
02:23aCVC TECHNOLOGIES : To approve the lifting of non-compete for directors by the Company's An..
PU
02:23aCVC TECHNOLOGIES : Announcement for major resolutions of the 2022 Annual Shareholders' Mee..
PU
05/12CVC Technologies Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 20..
CI
03/25CVC Technologies Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 202..
CI
03/21CVC TECHNOLOGIES : Board of Directors proposed dividend distribution
PU
03/21CVC TECHNOLOGIES : Announcement for the board of directors'resolution of 2021 Consolidated..
PU
03/21CVC TECHNOLOGIES : Announcement of determination by the board for convening the 2022 annua..
PU
03/21CVC Technologies Inc. Proposes Cash Dividends for the Year 2021
CI
02/28CVC TECHNOLOGIES : Clarification of Media Reports
PU
01/24CVC TECHNOLOGIES : Announcement for completion of the capital reduction as a result of the..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 1 095 M 36,8 M 36,8 M
Net income 2021 76,2 M 2,56 M 2,56 M
Net Debt 2021 64,8 M 2,18 M 2,18 M
P/E ratio 2021 25,8x
Yield 2021 3,16%
Capitalization 1 198 M 40,3 M 40,3 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,20x
EV / Sales 2021 1,60x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 59,4%
Chart CVC TECHNOLOGIES INC.
Duration : Period :
CVC Technologies Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CVC TECHNOLOGIES INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Kai Hsun Chang GM, Director & Deputy General Manager-Sales
Chin Chia Chang Head-Finance Department
Te Hsin Yan Chairman
Ming Lieh Ho Deputy General Manager-Research & Development
Ching Mei Lin Deputy General Manager-Administration & Spokesman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CVC TECHNOLOGIES INC.-27.11%40
WUXI LEAD INTELLIGENT EQUIPMENT CO.,LTD.-18.66%14 608
NORDSON CORPORATION-21.33%11 550
SUZHOU MAXWELL TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD.-4.59%9 649
TOMRA SYSTEMS ASA-46.10%5 038
VALMET OYJ-34.09%4 771