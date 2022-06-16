CVC Technologies : To approve the lifting of non-compete for directors by the Company's Annual General Shareholders' Meeting
06/16/2022 | 02:23am EDT
Today's Information
Provided by: CVC TECHNOLOGIES INC.
SEQ_NO
3
Date of announcement
2022/06/16
Time of announcement
14:08:42
Subject
To approve the lifting of non-compete
for directors by the Company's Annual General
Shareholders' Meeting
Date of events
2022/06/16
To which item it meets
paragraph 21
Statement
1.Date of the shareholders' meeting resolution:2022/06/16
2.Name and title of the managerial officer with permission
to engage in competitive conduct:
Representative of institutional director:
(1)Yan,De-Xin
(2)Lin,Jing-Yi
(3)Ye,Zhi-Ming
Director:
(1) Yang,Chang-Xi
3.Items of competitive conduct in which the officer is
permitted to engage:
Investing in or managing a third party operating in a scope of business
similar to that of the Company.
4.Period of permission to engage in the competitive conduct:
Within term of serving as Director of Company.
5.Circumstances of the resolution (please describe the
results of voting in accordance with Article 209 of the
Company Act):Approve.
Approval votes:31,504,908(99.85%)
6.If the permitted competitive conduct belongs to the
operator of a mainland China enterprise, the name and
title of the directors (if it is not the operator of
a mainland China enterprise, please enter "N/A" below):N/A
7.Company name of the mainland China enterprise and the
officer's position in the enterprise:N/A
8.Address of the mainland China enterprise:N/A
9.Operations of the mainland China enterprise:N/A
10.Impact on the company's finance and business:N/A
11.If the directors have invested in the mainland China
enterprise, the monetary amount of the investment and
their shareholding ratio:N/A
12.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.
CVC Technologies Inc. published this content on 16 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 June 2022 06:22:06 UTC.