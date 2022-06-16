CVC Technologies : To approve the lifting of non-compete for directors by the Company's Annual General Shareholders' Meeting

Statement

1.Date of the shareholders' meeting resolution:2022/06/16 2.Name and title of the managerial officer with permission to engage in competitive conduct: Representative of institutional director: (1)Yan,De-Xin (2)Lin,Jing-Yi (3)Ye,Zhi-Ming Director: (1) Yang,Chang-Xi 3.Items of competitive conduct in which the officer is permitted to engage: Investing in or managing a third party operating in a scope of business similar to that of the Company. 4.Period of permission to engage in the competitive conduct: Within term of serving as Director of Company. 5.Circumstances of the resolution (please describe the results of voting in accordance with Article 209 of the Company Act):Approve. Approval votes:31,504,908(99.85%) 6.If the permitted competitive conduct belongs to the operator of a mainland China enterprise, the name and title of the directors (if it is not the operator of a mainland China enterprise, please enter "N/A" below):N/A 7.Company name of the mainland China enterprise and the officer's position in the enterprise:N/A 8.Address of the mainland China enterprise:N/A 9.Operations of the mainland China enterprise:N/A 10.Impact on the company's finance and business:N/A 11.If the directors have invested in the mainland China enterprise, the monetary amount of the investment and their shareholding ratio:N/A 12.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.