Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. CVD Equipment Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CVV   US1266011030

CVD EQUIPMENT CORPORATION

(CVV)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-03-20 pm EDT
13.20 USD   +11.20%
04:47pCVD Equipment to Announce 2022 Fourth Quarter and Year End Results
BU
01/10Insider Buy: Cvd Equipment
MT
01/10CVD Equipment Corporation Receives Additional Order for Ten PVT-150 Systems for Silicon Carbide Growth
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CVD Equipment to Announce 2022 Fourth Quarter and Year End Results

03/20/2023 | 04:47pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CVD Equipment Corporation (NASDAQ: CVV), a leading provider of chemical vapor deposition systems, announced today that it will release its 2022 fourth quarter and year end results after markets close on Monday, March 27, 2022.

CVD Management will hold a conference call to discuss its results at 5:00 pm (Eastern Time) that day. To participate in the live conference call, please dial toll free (877) 407-2991 or International (201) 389-0925. A telephone replay will be available for 7 days. To access the replay, dial (877) 660-6853 or international (201) 612-7415. The replay passcode is 13736698.

A live and archived webcast of the call will also be available on the company's website at www.cvdequipment.com/events. The archived webcast will be available at the same location approximately two hours following the end of the live event.

About CVD Equipment Corporation

CVD Equipment Corporation (NASDAQ: CVV) designs, develops, and manufactures a broad range of chemical vapor deposition, physical vapor transport, gas and chemical delivery control systems, and other equipment and process solutions used to develop and manufacture materials and coatings for industrial applications and research. Our products are used in production environments as well as research and development centers, both academic and corporate. Major target markets include high power electronics (silicon carbide), EV battery materials / energy storage (carbon nanotubes) and aerospace & defense (ceramic matrix composites). Through its application laboratory, the Company allows customers the option to bring their process tools to our laboratory and to work collaboratively with our scientists and engineers to optimize process performance.

The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a “safe harbor” for forward-looking statements. Certain information included in this press release (as well as information included in oral statements or other written statements made or to be made by CVD Equipment Corporation) contains statements that are forward-looking. All statements other than statements of historical fact are hereby identified as “forward-looking statements, “as such term is defined in Section 27A of the Securities Exchange Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such forward looking information involves a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed or anticipated by management. Potential risks and uncertainties include, among other factors, market and business conditions, the success of CVD Equipment Corporation’s growth and sales strategies, the possibility of customer changes in delivery schedules, cancellation of, or failure to receive orders, potential delays in product shipments, delays in obtaining inventory parts from suppliers and failure to satisfy customer acceptance requirements, competition in our existing and potential future product lines of business, including our PVT150 system; our ability to obtain financing on acceptable terms if and when needed; uncertainty as to our ability to develop new products for the high power electronics market; uncertainty as to our future profitability; uncertainty as to any future expansion of the Company; uncertainty as to our ability to adequately obtain raw materials and components from foreign markets in light of geopolitical developments; and the continued effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business and operations (including with respect to supply chain disruptions), and those of our customers, suppliers and other third parties and other risks and uncertainties that are described in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and the Company’s other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. For forward-looking statements in this release, the Company claims the protection of the safe harbor of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company assumes no obligations to update or supplement any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about CVD EQUIPMENT CORPORATION
04:47pCVD Equipment to Announce 2022 Fourth Quarter and Year End Results
BU
01/10Insider Buy: Cvd Equipment
MT
01/10CVD Equipment Corporation Receives Additional Order for Ten PVT-150 Systems for Silicon..
BU
01/10CVD Equipment Corporation Receives Additional Order for Ten PVT-150 Systems for Silicon..
CI
2022Insider Buy: Cvd Equipment
MT
2022Transcript : CVD Equipment Corporation, Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Nov 14, 2022
CI
2022CVD Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results and Announces Termination of the Sale and Leaseb..
BU
2022Earnings Flash (CVV) CVD EQUIPMENT CORPORATION Reports Q3 Revenue $8.1M
MT
2022CVD EQUIPMENT CORP Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Res..
AQ
2022CVD Equipment Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Month..
CI
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 16,4 M - -
Net income 2021 4,75 M - -
Net cash 2021 14,9 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 5,82x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 80,3 M 80,3 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,79x
EV / Sales 2021 0,77x
Nbr of Employees 113
Free-Float 83,7%
Chart CVD EQUIPMENT CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
CVD Equipment Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CVD EQUIPMENT CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Emmanuel Lakios President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Richard A. Catalano CFO, Secretary, Treasurer & Vice President
Lawrence J. Waldman Non-Executive Chairman
Maxim Shatalov Vice President-Engineering & Technology
Conrad J. Gunther Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CVD EQUIPMENT CORPORATION115.43%80
NORDSON CORPORATION-14.18%11 682
WUXI LEAD INTELLIGENT EQUIPMENT CO.,LTD.-4.20%8 813
SUZHOU MAXWELL TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD.-23.55%8 001
VALMET OYJ16.85%5 771
HAITIAN INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED5.02%4 463