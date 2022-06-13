Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Cvent Holding Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CVT   US1266771039

CVENT HOLDING CORP.

(CVT)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  09:36 2022-06-13 am EDT
4.115 USD   +0.61%
09:10aCvent Wins Multiple Industry Awards Highlighting Company's Best-in-Class Technology
BU
05/31CVENT : Announces Successful Completion of Debt Refinancing - Form 8-K
PU
05/31CVENT HOLDING CORP. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Termination of a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Summary 
Summary

Cvent Wins Multiple Industry Awards Highlighting Company's Best-in-Class Technology

06/13/2022 | 09:10am EDT
Prestigious accolades and honors demonstrate Cvent’s continued commitment to innovation

Cvent (Nasdaq: CVT), a market-leading meetings, events and hospitality technology provider announced several recent industry awards that highlight the strength of the Company’s event marketing and management solutions and overall excellence as a technology leader. The product-focused accolades celebrate Cvent’s unwavering commitment to developing best-in-class technology that powers more engaging and impactful in-person, virtual, and hybrid events.

“We’re extremely proud to receive these awards from industry-leading programs that recognize the top technology providers across the country and around the world,” said Cvent Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer, David Quattrone. “These awards put a spotlight on the strong culture of innovation that has defined Cvent for more than 22 years and are a credit to the more than 1,300 people on our technology team who are deeply committed to developing the cutting-edge solutions our customers need to deliver incredible experiences.”

Recent awards include:

  • Recognition across several Best Software Awards from G2, the world’s largest and most trusted tech marketplace including: Top 100 Best Software Products, Top 50 Best Marketing Products, Top 50 Best Enterprise Products, and Top 50 Best Small Business Product. The Best Software awards are earned by leading companies across the globe that provide best-in-class products and experience for their customers.
  • The Cvent Attendee Hub received the Platinum honor in the Virtual Event Platform category at the 12th annual Global EventEx Awards. This year’s winners were selected from over 600 entries across 33 countries.
  • The Cvent Attendee Hub was named the winner of a Gold Stevie® Award in the Event Management Solution category and was also name a winner in the Virtual Event Technology Solution category in The 20th Annual American Business Awards®. The American Business Awards are the U.S.A.’s premier business awards program and this year’s winners were selected from more than 3,700 nominations.
  • The Technology Association of Oregon (TAO) selected Cvent as the most Influential Technology Company (Non-Headquartered) in the 38th annual Oregon Technology Awards, which honor achievements within the state’s thriving technology community.

About Cvent
Cvent Holding Corp. (Nasdaq: CVT), is a leading meetings, events, and hospitality technology provider with more than 4,300 employees and nearly 21,000 customers worldwide. Founded in 1999, the company delivers a comprehensive event marketing and management platform and offers a global marketplace where event professionals collaborate with venues to create engaging, impactful experiences. Cvent is headquartered in Tysons, Virginia, just outside of Washington D.C., and has additional offices around the world to support its growing global customer base. The comprehensive Cvent event marketing and management platform offers software solutions to event organizers and marketers for online event registration, venue selection, event marketing and management, virtual and onsite solutions, and attendee engagement. Cvent’s suite of products automate and simplify the entire event management process and maximize the impact of in-person, virtual, and hybrid events. Hotels and venues use Cvent’s supplier and venue solutions to win more group and corporate travel business through Cvent’s sourcing platforms. Cvent solutions optimize the entire event management value chain and have enabled clients around the world to manage millions of meetings and events. For more information, please visit Cvent.com, or connect with us on Facebook, Twitter or LinkedIn.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 622 M - -
Net income 2022 -78,7 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -21,5x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 969 M 1 969 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,16x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,60x
Nbr of Employees 4 300
Free-Float 96,0%
Chart CVENT HOLDING CORP.
Duration : Period :
Cvent Holding Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 4,09 $
Average target price 8,33 $
Spread / Average Target 104%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rajeev K. Aggarwal Chief Executive Officer & Director
William J. Newman Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Maneet Singh Saroya Chairman
David C. Quattrone Vice President-Product Development
Pradeep Mannakkara Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CVENT HOLDING CORP.-49.94%1 969
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-24.78%1 892 121
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-30.86%49 886
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-51.79%46 728
SYNOPSYS INC.-17.13%46 716
SEA LIMITED-65.90%42 697