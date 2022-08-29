Log in
    CVT   US1266771039

CVENT HOLDING CORP.

(CVT)
  Report
End-of-day quote Nasdaq  -  2022-08-25
5.390 USD   -5.60%
04:06pCvent to Present at Citi Global Technology Conference
BU
08/16Cvent Announces Year-Long Sponsorship for WINiT by The Global Business Travel Association (GBTA)
BU
08/05CVENT : August 2022 - Cvent Investor Overview
PU
Cvent to Present at Citi Global Technology Conference

08/29/2022 | 04:06pm EDT
Cvent (Nasdaq: CVT), a market-leading meetings, events, and hospitality technology provider, today announced that its CEO & Founder, Reggie Aggarwal and Senior Vice President & CFO, Billy Newman will present at the Citi Global Technology Conference.

About Cvent

Cvent Holding Corp. (Nasdaq: CVT), is a leading meetings, events, and hospitality technology provider with more than 4,700 employees and approximately 21,000 customers worldwide. Founded in 1999, the company delivers a comprehensive event marketing and management platform and offers a global marketplace where event professionals collaborate with venues to create engaging, impactful experiences. Cvent is headquartered in Tysons, Virginia, just outside of Washington D.C., and has additional offices around the world to support its growing global customer base. The comprehensive Cvent event marketing and management platform offers software solutions to event organizers and marketers for online event registration, venue selection, event marketing and management, virtual and onsite solutions, and attendee engagement. Cvent’s suite of products automate and simplify the event management process and maximize the impact of in-person, virtual, and hybrid events. Hotels and venues use Cvent’s supplier and venue solutions to win more group and corporate travel business through Cvent’s sourcing platforms. Cvent solutions optimize the event management value chain and have enabled clients around the world to manage millions of meetings and events. For more information, please visit Cvent.com.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 626 M - -
Net income 2022 -87,9 M - -
Net Debt 2022 70,5 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -29,9x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 2 602 M 2 602 M -
EV / Sales 2022 4,27x
EV / Sales 2023 3,43x
Nbr of Employees 4 300
Free-Float 96,0%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 5,39 $
Average target price 8,25 $
Spread / Average Target 53,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rajeev K. Aggarwal Chief Executive Officer & Director
William J. Newman Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Maneet Singh Saroya Chairman
David C. Quattrone Vice President-Product Development
Pradeep Mannakkara Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CVENT HOLDING CORP.-34.03%2 602
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-20.29%1 999 386
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-32.58%65 533
SYNOPSYS INC.-3.66%54 304
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-24.38%51 945
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.-4.57%48 702