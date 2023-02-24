Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Cvent Holding Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CVT   US1266771039

CVENT HOLDING CORP.

(CVT)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:00:53 2023-02-24 pm EST
7.315 USD   -5.00%
12:52pExclusive-Events software vendor Cvent rebuffs $3.9 billion Blackstone bid-sources
RE
12:49pCvent holding corp rejects $8 per share acquisition of…
RE
01/31News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Exclusive-Events software vendor Cvent rebuffs $3.9 billion Blackstone bid-sources

02/24/2023 | 12:52pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Signage is seen outside the Blackstone Group headquarters in New York City

(Reuters) - Cvent Holding Corp, a U.S. software provider that facilitates in-person and virtual meetings, has rejected a $3.9 billion acquisition offer from buyout firm Blackstone Inc, people familiar with the matter said on Friday.

Blackstone is taking a break from the negotiations after Cvent rejected its $8-per-share offer as too low, the sources said. Shares of Cvent, which is controlled by private equity firm Vista Equity Partners Management LLC, had ended trading on Thursday at $7.64.

Cvent was not exploring a sale when Blackstone approached it with an unsolicited offer, and it is unclear whether the latter with return with a new offer or if any other bidder will emerge.

The sources asked not to be identified because the matter is confidential. Cvent, Blackstone and Vista Equity declined to comment.

Based in Tysons, Virginia, Cvent offers a marketing and management platform used by the events and hospitality industries. Vista acquired Cvent for $1.65 billion in 2016 and took it public at a $5.3 billion valuation in a merger with a blank-check acquisition company in 2021.

Cvent shares have since dropped due to concerns that an economic slowdown, brought about by the U.S. Federal Reserve's higher interest rates to fight inflation, will lower demand for conferences and events that drive the company's business. Blackstone's acquisition attempt highlights how some private equity firms are pouncing on the plunge in valuation of some companies in their pursuit of a bargain, especially in the technology sector where many stocks posted big drops.

Rajeev Aggarwal, the founder and chief executive of Cvent, said on the company's third-quarter earnings call with analysts in November that, while the company expected to take a hit from a potential recession, it also expected to win market share.

"Even though our business is not recession-proof, we believe we are recession resilient," Aggarwal said.

In the third quarter, Cvent reported adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization of $33.7 million, up from $23.4 million a year ago. Revenue jumped 20.3% year-on-year to $161.3 million.

Vista owned 81.5% of Cvent as of the end of December.

(Reporting by Milana Vinn in New York; Editing by Josie Kao)

By Milana Vinn


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BLACKSTONE INC. -2.61% 88.64 Delayed Quote.22.69%
CVENT HOLDING CORP. -2.41% 7.7 End-of-day quote.42.59%
All news about CVENT HOLDING CORP.
12:52pExclusive-Events software vendor Cvent rebuffs $3.9 billion Blackstone bid-sources
RE
12:49pCvent holding corp rejects $8 per share acquisition of…
RE
01/31News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01/31Event software firm Cvent Holding explores sale - source
RE
01/31Cvent Holding Reportedly Explores Sale
CI
01/31Event software firm Cvent Holding explores sale - WSJ
RE
01/17Cvent and MeetingPackage Announce Global Integration Partnership
BU
01/17Cvent and MeetingPackage Announce Global Integration Partnership
CI
2022Cvent CEO & Founder Reggie Aggarwal Inducted into Washington Business Hall of Fame
BU
2022Cvent to Present at Credit Suisse Technology Conference
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CVENT HOLDING CORP.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 629 M - -
Net income 2022 -92,1 M - -
Net Debt 2022 80,3 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -41,7x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 3 728 M 3 728 M -
EV / Sales 2022 6,05x
EV / Sales 2023 5,07x
Nbr of Employees 4 300
Free-Float 96,1%
Chart CVENT HOLDING CORP.
Duration : Period :
Cvent Holding Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CVENT HOLDING CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 7,64 $
Average target price 8,00 $
Spread / Average Target 4,71%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rajeev K. Aggarwal Chief Executive Officer & Director
William J. Newman Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Maneet Singh Saroya Chairman
David C. Quattrone Vice President-Product Development
Pradeep Mannakkara Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CVENT HOLDING CORP.42.59%3 728
MICROSOFT CORPORATION6.23%1 896 458
SYNOPSYS INC.14.47%55 705
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.20.76%53 665
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE11.60%52 064
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION32.60%43 730