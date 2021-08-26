CVR Energy : Departure of Directors of Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers (Form 8-K)

Departure of Directors of Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.





On August 21, 2021, CVR Energy, Inc. (the 'Company'), together with CVR Partners, LP (the 'Partnership') and a subsidiary of the Company, entered into a Severance and Release Agreement (the 'Agreement') with Tracy D. Jackson in connection with her previously disclosed resignation from the positions of Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer and principal accounting officer of the Company and the general partner of the Partnership. The Agreement provides Ms. Jackson with the opportunity to receive, less applicable withholdings and deductions, cash payments of $189,000 plus three installments of $200,000 payable through August 2024, subject to Ms. Jackson's agreement to and compliance with certain conditions including confidentiality, non-solicitation, and non-disparagement, and a general release of claims.





The foregoing description of the Agreement is not complete and is qualified in its entirety by reference to the complete text thereof, which will be filed as an exhibit to the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ending September 30, 2021.





Financial Statements and Exhibits.





(d) Exhibits





The following exhibit is being 'furnished' as part of this Current Report on Form 8-K:





Exhibit Number

Exhibit Description 104 Cover Page Interactive Data File (the cover page XBRL tags are embedded within the Inline XBRL document).











