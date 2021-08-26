Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. CVR Energy, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CVI   US12662P1084

CVR ENERGY, INC.

(CVI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

CVR Energy : Departure of Directors of Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers (Form 8-K)

08/26/2021 | 03:11am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Departure of Directors of Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.

On August 21, 2021, CVR Energy, Inc. (the 'Company'), together with CVR Partners, LP (the 'Partnership') and a subsidiary of the Company, entered into a Severance and Release Agreement (the 'Agreement') with Tracy D. Jackson in connection with her previously disclosed resignation from the positions of Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer and principal accounting officer of the Company and the general partner of the Partnership. The Agreement provides Ms. Jackson with the opportunity to receive, less applicable withholdings and deductions, cash payments of $189,000 plus three installments of $200,000 payable through August 2024, subject to Ms. Jackson's agreement to and compliance with certain conditions including confidentiality, non-solicitation, and non-disparagement, and a general release of claims.

The foregoing description of the Agreement is not complete and is qualified in its entirety by reference to the complete text thereof, which will be filed as an exhibit to the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ending September 30, 2021.

Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits

The following exhibit is being 'furnished' as part of this Current Report on Form 8-K:

Exhibit
Number

Exhibit Description
104 Cover Page Interactive Data File (the cover page XBRL tags are embedded within the Inline XBRL document).



Disclaimer

CVR Energy Inc. published this content on 25 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 August 2021 07:10:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about CVR ENERGY, INC.
03:11aCVR ENERGY : Departure of Directors of Certain Officers; Election of Directors; ..
PU
08/25CVR ENERGY INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements..
AQ
08/19Marathon Petroleum forms JV with ADM for renewable fuels feedstock
RE
08/17Renewable fuel companies edge out some refiners on feedstock
RE
08/13CVR ENERGY INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements..
AQ
08/13CVR Energy, Inc. Announces Executive Changes
CI
08/13CVR Partners, LP and CVR Energy, Inc. Announces Management Changes
CI
08/06CVR ENERGY : Goldman Sachs Adjusts Price Target on CVR Energy to $13 From $17, M..
MT
08/05CVR ENERGY : Tudor Pickering Holt Adjusts Price Target on CVR Energy to $15 From..
MT
08/03CVR ENERGY : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Res..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CVR ENERGY, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 6 598 M - -
Net income 2021 -72,5 M - -
Net Debt 2021 1 158 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -18,9x
Yield 2021 17,1%
Capitalization 1 369 M 1 369 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,38x
EV / Sales 2022 0,40x
Nbr of Employees 1 423
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart CVR ENERGY, INC.
Duration : Period :
CVR Energy, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CVR ENERGY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 13,62 $
Average target price 16,91 $
Spread / Average Target 24,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David L. Lamp President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Tracy Dawn Jackson Executive VP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Patricia A. Agnello Chairman
Stephen Arthur Mongillo Independent Director
James M. Strock Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CVR ENERGY, INC.-8.59%1 369
ICAHN ENTERPRISES L.P.8.15%14 496
POLSKI KONCERN NAFTOWY ORLEN SPÓLKA AKCYJNA28.62%8 173
IDEMITSU KOSAN CO.,LTD.16.39%7 051
HOLLYFRONTIER CORPORATION20.19%4 988
SINOPEC SHANGHAI PETROCHEMICAL COMPANY LIMITED1.21%4 444