CVR Energy, Inc. is a diversified holding company. The Company is primarily engaged in the renewable fuels and petroleum refining and marketing businesses, as well as in the nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing business through its subsidiary, CVR Partners, LP. The Company operates through two segments: Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. Petroleum Segment refines and markets transportation fuels. Petroleum Segment is composed of the assets and operations of two refineries located in Coffeyville, Kansas and Wynnewood, Oklahoma and supporting logistics assets in the region. Cofeyville Refinery is a full coking, medium-sour crude oil refinery in southeast Kansas, approximately 100 miles from Cushing, Oklahoma. Its Wynnewood Refinery is a complex crude oil refinery in Wynnewood, Oklahoma, approximately 65 miles south of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Nitrogen Fertilizer segment produces and markets nitrogen fertilizers in the form of urea and ammonium nitrate (UAN) and ammonia.

