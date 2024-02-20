CVR Energy, Inc. reported earnings results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023. For the fourth quarter, the company reported sales was USD 2,202 million compared to USD 2,679 million a year ago. Net income was USD 91 million compared to USD 112 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was USD 0.91 compared to USD 1.11 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was USD 0.91 compared to USD 1.11 a year ago.
For the full year, sales was USD 9,247 million compared to USD 10,896 million a year ago. Net income was USD 769 million compared to USD 463 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was USD 7.65 compared to USD 4.6 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was USD 7.65 compared to USD 4.6 a year ago.