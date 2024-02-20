CVR Energy, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year Ended December 31, 2023
February 20, 2024 at 05:17 pm EST
CVR Energy, Inc. reported earnings results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023. For the fourth quarter, the company reported sales was USD 2,202 million compared to USD 2,679 million a year ago. Net income was USD 91 million compared to USD 112 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was USD 0.91 compared to USD 1.11 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was USD 0.91 compared to USD 1.11 a year ago.
For the full year, sales was USD 9,247 million compared to USD 10,896 million a year ago. Net income was USD 769 million compared to USD 463 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was USD 7.65 compared to USD 4.6 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was USD 7.65 compared to USD 4.6 a year ago.
CVR Energy, Inc. is a diversified holding company. The Company is primarily engaged in the renewable fuels and petroleum refining and marketing businesses, as well as in the nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing business through its subsidiary, CVR Partners, LP. The Company operates through two segments: Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. Petroleum Segment refines and markets transportation fuels. Petroleum Segment is composed of the assets and operations of two refineries located in Coffeyville, Kansas and Wynnewood, Oklahoma and supporting logistics assets in the region. Cofeyville Refinery is a full coking, medium-sour crude oil refinery in southeast Kansas, approximately 100 miles from Cushing, Oklahoma. Its Wynnewood Refinery is a complex crude oil refinery in Wynnewood, Oklahoma, approximately 65 miles south of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Nitrogen Fertilizer segment produces and markets nitrogen fertilizers in the form of urea and ammonium nitrate (UAN) and ammonia.