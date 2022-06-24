CVR Energy : Investor Relations Presentation

Forward-Looking Statements

This presentation contains f orward-looking statements ("FLS") which are protected as FLS und er the PSLRA, and which ar e based on man agement's current expectations and belief s, as well as a number of assumptions concerning f uture ev ents. The assumptions and estimates underly ing FLS are inherently uncertain and are subject to a wide v ariety of signif icant business and economic uncertainties and competitiv e risks that could cause actual results to differ materially f rom those contained in the prospectiv e inf ormation. Accordingly , there can be no assurance CVR Energy, Inc. (together with its subsidiaries, "CVI", "CVR Energy ", "we", "us" or the Company ") will achiev e the f uture results we expect or that actual results will not diff er materially f rom expectations. Statements concerning current estimates, expectations and projections about f uture results, perf ormance, prospects, opportunities, plans, actions and ev ents and other statements, concerns, or matters that are not historical f acts are FLS and include, but are not limited to, statements regarding f uture:

continued saf e and reliable operations; financial perf ormance; prof itable growth; compliance with regulations; increasing f ocus on renewable production; crude oil capacities; strategic v alue of our locations; access to crude oil and condensate fields and price-adv antaged sources; liquid v olume y ields; percentage of ownership in CVR Partners common units and its general partner; f ertilizer segment f eedstock div ersity, costs, and utilization rates; agreements f or UAN production; strategic priorities including our ability to operate saf ely, improv e EH&S perf ormance, preserv e cash, reduce operating and S G&A expenses, maintain our balance sheet and liquidity , take adv antage of market recov ery and potential near term opportunities, deliv er high v alue neat crude oils to our ref ineries, increase crude oil gathering rates, reduce purchases of Cushing WTI, grow our renewable biof uels businesses, reduce the carbon f ootprint of our operations, minimize our RIN exposure through production of renewable biof uels, achiev e RDU production v olumes, construct RDU and pre-treatment units, pursue and secure 45Q tax credits, minimize lost prof it opportunities, and improv e capture rates; transportation and product yield adv antages; timing and cost of our turnarounds; ability to create long term v alue, optimize assets, inv est in high return projects, improv e f eedstock supply and product placement, prov ide abov e av erage cash returns, reduce cost of capital, optimize capital structure, maximize asset utilization and reduce down time exposure, div ersify market driv er exposure and core assets, offer sy nergies, maintain an attractiv e inv estment prof ile, repurchase shares/common units, div est non-core or non-rev enue gene rating assets, maintain debt lev els and capital structure prof ile in line with pee rs and prov ide a high div idend y ield in relation to ref ining peers; sustaining and regulatory capex lev els; av ailability of merger and acquisition opportunities; crude oil capacity and throughput; strategic location of our f acilities; access to production; space on and direction of pipelines we utilize; lev els of organic growth and renewa ble-f ocused inv estments; manuf acture of "blue" hy drogen and ammonia; carbon f ootprint reductions; complexity and quality of our f acilities; optionality of our crude oil sourcing and/or marketing network; crude oil, shale oil and condensate production, quality and pricing (including price adv antages) and our access thereto (including cost of such access) v ia our logistics assets, truck f leet, pipelines or otherwise; impacts of COVID-19 on the Company and product demand; sales of blended products and RIN generation and capture; storage capacity ; product mix; liquid v olume, gasoline and distillate y ields; ref ining margin and cost of operations as compared to peers or otherwise; utilization; throughput and production; economics of crude oil sales

at Cushing, OK; operating costs; the macro env ironment; mid-continent supply and demand; product inv entories; crack spreads, crude oil diff erentials (including our exposure thereto); renewable v olume obligations; our renewa ble biof uels projects including the cost, timing, benef its, capacities, phases, board of director and regulatory approv als, completion, production, processing, capital inv estment recov ery,

f eedstocks, margins, credit capture and RIN impact thereof ; f urther carbon reduction expansion opportunities; rene wable f eedstock supply and integration up the supply chain; plans to restructure our business to segregate our renewable operations; reduction of carbon emissions; exploration of renewable po wer generation and carbon capture opportunities; the renewable diesel margin env ironment; the ability to return conv erted unit to hy drocarbon processing or install additional reactor f ollowing renewa ble conv ersion; cash f lows f rom a renewable diesel project; RIN and low carbon f uel standard credit

pricing; expiration or extension of the blenders tax credit; capital and turnaround expenses and project timing; global and domestic nitrogen supply , demand and consumption; demand f or ammonia applications; tightening of domestic supply ; nitrogen f ertilizer demand and pricing; corn demand, stocks, uses, pricing, consumption, production, planting and y ield; impact of corn stocks and pricing on

nitrogen f ertilizer demand and pricing; increase in corn consumption; corn exports and production driv ers; European production curtailments; corn and natural gas pricing, including the impact of the Russia/Ukraine conf lict thereon; export restrictions; gasoline and ethanol demand destruction resulting f rom COVID-19, including impact on corn demand and f ertilizer consumption; domestic nitrogen f ertilizer market conditions, including impacts of inv entories, turnarounds, weather ev ents, and corn and wheat pricing; urea a nd UAN pricing; ability to minimize distribution costs and maximize net back pricing; logistics optionality; rail access and deliv ery points; sustainability of production; access to transportation f or our products, including v ia rail; marketing agreements for UAN production; impact of the Russia/Ukraine conf lict on our business, including nitrogen f ertilizer pricing; production and utilization rates; f eedstock cost; env ironmental and maintenance spending; growth capex proj ects and budget; weather; population growth; amount of arable f armland; biof uel consumption; diet ev olution; product pricing and capacities; and other matters.

Y ou are cautioned not to put undue reliance on FLS (including f orecasts and projections regarding our f uture perf ormance) because actual results may v ary materially from those expressed or implied as a result of v arious factors, including, but not limited to those set f orth under "Risk Factors" in the Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and any other f ilings with the Securities and Exchange Commission by CVR Energy, Inc. ("CVI") or CVR Partners, LP ("UAN"). These FLS are made only as of the date hereof . Neither CVI nor UAN assume any obligation to, and they expressly disclaim any obligation to, update or rev ise any FLS, whether as a result of new inf ormation, f uture ev ents or otherwise, except as required by law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Certain f inancial inf ormation in this presentation (including EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA) are not presentations made in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP") and use of such terms v aries f rom others in the same industry . Non-GAAP f inancial measures should not be considered as alternativ es to income f rom continuing operations, income f rom operations or any other perf ormance measures deriv ed in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAA P f inancial measures hav e important limitations as analy tical tools, and y ou should not consider them in isolation or as substitutes f or results as reported under GAAP. This presentation includes a reconciliation of certain non-GAAP f inancial measures to the most directly comparable f inancial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP.