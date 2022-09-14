CVR Partners LP : Investor Presentation September 2022
09/14/2022 | 03:10pm EDT
Investor Presentation
September 2022
Forward-Looking Statements
This presentation contains forward-looking statements ("FLS") based on management's current expectations and beliefs, as well as a number of assumptions concerning future events. The assumptions and estimates underlying FLS are inherently uncertain and are subject to a wide variety of significant business, economic, and competitive risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the prospective information. Accordingly, there can be no assurance we will achieve the future results we expect or that actual results will not differ materially from expectations. Statements concerning current estimates, expectations and projections about future results, performance, prospects, opportunities, plans, actions and events and other statements, concerns or matters that are not historical facts are FLS and include, but are not limited to, statements regarding future: improving industry fundamentals and business environment; global supply of nitrogen fertilizers, including the tightness thereof; energy pricing; European nitrogen fertilizer production, including curtailments; export restrictions, including in China; grain pricing and carryout inventory levels, including impact on fertilizer planting demand; cost environments for nitrogen fertilizer production; CVR Partners' market position; cost of logistics; timing of our and third-party maintenance turnarounds; trends in fertilizer supply and demand; corn stocks to use ratios; fertilizer cost structure and ability to significantly improve yields; completion of global nitrogen fertilizer build cycle; U.S. exports of nitrogen fertilizer; nitrogen fertilizer demand; corn pricing, planted acreage and harvest yields, and the impact thereon on carryout; nitrogen fertilizer pricing, including the drivers thereof; U.S. demand for corn, including the strength and uses thereof; grain pricing impact on fertilizer application; costs to produce nitrogen fertilizer, including cost of natural gas, other feedstocks and freight; weather conditions; the strategic location of our assets, including our ability to minimize distribution costs and maximize net back pricing; our access to rail distribution points and storage locations; ammonia and UAN production volumes; our marketing agreements; ammonia utilization; feedstock cost; sales revenue and volume, including the increase thereof; our financial results; distributions to our common unit holders (if any), including the timing and amount thereof; plant utilization, including the drivers and improvement thereof as a result of our maintenance turnarounds; farmer economics; U.S. supply disruptions; trends in nitrogen fertilizer pricing, including the upward trend thereof; capital and turnaround expenses; our ESG objectives and metrics; typical farming activities and the timing thereof; incentive distribution rights of our general partner; and other matters. The assumptions and estimates underlying FLS are inherently uncertain, many of which are beyond our control, and are subject to a wide variety of significant business, economic, and competitive risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the prospective information. Accordingly, there can be no assurance that we will achieve the future results we expect or that actual results will not differ materially from expectations. The FLS included in this presentation are made only as of the date hereof.
You are cautioned not to put undue reliance on such FLS (including forecasts and projections regarding our future performance) because actual results may vary materially from those expressed or implied as a result of various factors, including, but not limited to those set forth under "Risk Factors" in CVR Partners, LP's Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and any other filings CVR Partners, LP makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
CVR Partners, LP assumes no obligation to, and expressly disclaims any obligation to, update or revise any FLS, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Certain financial information in this presentation (including EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Available Cash for Distribution) are not presentations made in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP") and use of such terms varies from others in the same industry. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as alternatives to income from continuing operations, income from operations or any other performance measures derived in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures have important limitations as analytical tools, and you should not consider them in isolation or as substitutes for results as reported under GAAP. This presentation includes a reconciliation of certain non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP.
Key Investment Highlights
CVR Partners, LP (NYSE: UAN) is a leading North American producer and distributor of nitrogen fertilizer products
Delivered over 1.4 million tons of nitrogen fertilizer products during LTM June 2022
Structured as a publicly-traded master limited partnership with a variable distribution model
Non-economicGeneral Partner with no Incentive Distribution Rights (IDRs)
Adjusted LTM EBITDA through June 30, 2022 of $427 million
Fundamentals have significantly improved in the nitrogen fertilizer industry
Global supply is tight with high energy prices driving fertilizer production curtailments in Europe while China is restricting fertilizer exports
Grain prices are at 10-year highs while carryout inventories are estimated to be at 10-year lows
Low grain inventory carryout underpins Fall 2022 and Spring 2023 planting demand for fertilizer
The U.S. provides the lowest cost environment to produce nitrogen fertilizer due to relatively low natural gas prices and freight costs for imports
Attractive market position
Fertilizer facilities are strategically located in the Corn Belt
Differentiated feedstock slate through petroleum coke exposure at our Coffeyville Facility
Low-costlogistics options
Following completion of planned turnarounds in 3Q 2022, no planned turnarounds until Fall 2024
Experienced management team
2
Positive Trends in Fertilizer Supply & Demand
Corn Stocks to Use
U.S. Nitrogen Supply
Fertilizers typically represent approximately 15% of farmers' cost structure and significantly improve yields.
USDA projecting stocks to use ratio for 2021/2022 at approximately 10%, one of the lowest levels since 2014.
Major global nitrogen capacity build cycle largely complete in 2017/2018, and additional tons have been absorbed by the market.
Reduced global supply of nitrogen fertilizers due to production curtailments in Europe and restrictions on exports from China.
U.S. has become an exporter of nitrogen fertilizer to Europe.
Higher demand driven by lower ending corn stocks and increased corn prices combined with reduced fertilizer supply have all
contributed to higher product pricing for nitrogen fertilizer.
3
Source: USDA, Fertecon
Strong Demand for Corn in the U.S.
Corn has a variety of uses and applications, including feed grains, ethanol for fuel, and food, seed and industrial (FSI)
Feed grains
~96% of domestic feed grains are supplied by corn
Consumes ~39% of annual corn crop(1)
Ethanol
Consumes ~37% of annual corn crop(1)
Corn demand for 2021 was impacted by the loss of gasoline and ethanol demand as a result of COVID-19
Increased export volumes more than offset temporary demand loss from ethanol
Corn production typically driven more by yield than acres planted
Nitrogen fertilizer is generally low on the cost curve for farmers
Source: USDA Economic Research Service and USDA WASDE.
Based on 2017 - 2021 average.
U.S. Domestic Corn Use
Domestic Corn Planted Acres and Yield per Acre
Historical Corn Pricing
$6.74
4
