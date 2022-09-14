Advanced search
    UAN   US1266332055

CVR PARTNERS, LP

(UAN)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:21 2022-09-14 pm EDT
131.50 USD   -0.39%
09/13CVR PARTNERS, LP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08/11CVR PARTNERS, LP : Ex-dividend day for
FA
08/02CVR ENERGY INC Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
CVR Partners LP : Investor Presentation September 2022

09/14/2022 | 03:10pm EDT
Investor Presentation

September 2022

Forward-Looking Statements

This presentation contains forward-looking statements ("FLS") based on management's current expectations and beliefs, as well as a number of assumptions concerning future events. The assumptions and estimates underlying FLS are inherently uncertain and are subject to a wide variety of significant business, economic, and competitive risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the prospective information. Accordingly, there can be no assurance we will achieve the future results we expect or that actual results will not differ materially from expectations. Statements concerning current estimates, expectations and projections about future results, performance, prospects, opportunities, plans, actions and events and other statements, concerns or matters that are not historical facts are FLS and include, but are not limited to, statements regarding future: improving industry fundamentals and business environment; global supply of nitrogen fertilizers, including the tightness thereof; energy pricing; European nitrogen fertilizer production, including curtailments; export restrictions, including in China; grain pricing and carryout inventory levels, including impact on fertilizer planting demand; cost environments for nitrogen fertilizer production; CVR Partners' market position; cost of logistics; timing of our and third-party maintenance turnarounds; trends in fertilizer supply and demand; corn stocks to use ratios; fertilizer cost structure and ability to significantly improve yields; completion of global nitrogen fertilizer build cycle; U.S. exports of nitrogen fertilizer; nitrogen fertilizer demand; corn pricing, planted acreage and harvest yields, and the impact thereon on carryout; nitrogen fertilizer pricing, including the drivers thereof; U.S. demand for corn, including the strength and uses thereof; grain pricing impact on fertilizer application; costs to produce nitrogen fertilizer, including cost of natural gas, other feedstocks and freight; weather conditions; the strategic location of our assets, including our ability to minimize distribution costs and maximize net back pricing; our access to rail distribution points and storage locations; ammonia and UAN production volumes; our marketing agreements; ammonia utilization; feedstock cost; sales revenue and volume, including the increase thereof; our financial results; distributions to our common unit holders (if any), including the timing and amount thereof; plant utilization, including the drivers and improvement thereof as a result of our maintenance turnarounds; farmer economics; U.S. supply disruptions; trends in nitrogen fertilizer pricing, including the upward trend thereof; capital and turnaround expenses; our ESG objectives and metrics; typical farming activities and the timing thereof; incentive distribution rights of our general partner; and other matters. The assumptions and estimates underlying FLS are inherently uncertain, many of which are beyond our control, and are subject to a wide variety of significant business, economic, and competitive risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the prospective information. Accordingly, there can be no assurance that we will achieve the future results we expect or that actual results will not differ materially from expectations. The FLS included in this presentation are made only as of the date hereof.

You are cautioned not to put undue reliance on such FLS (including forecasts and projections regarding our future performance) because actual results may vary materially from those expressed or implied as a result of various factors, including, but not limited to those set forth under "Risk Factors" in CVR Partners, LP's Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and any other filings CVR Partners, LP makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

CVR Partners, LP assumes no obligation to, and expressly disclaims any obligation to, update or revise any FLS, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Certain financial information in this presentation (including EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Available Cash for Distribution) are not presentations made in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP") and use of such terms varies from others in the same industry. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as alternatives to income from continuing operations, income from operations or any other performance measures derived in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures have important limitations as analytical tools, and you should not consider them in isolation or as substitutes for results as reported under GAAP. This presentation includes a reconciliation of certain non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP.

Key Investment Highlights

  • CVR Partners, LP (NYSE: UAN) is a leading North American producer and distributor of nitrogen fertilizer products
    • Delivered over 1.4 million tons of nitrogen fertilizer products during LTM June 2022
    • Structured as a publicly-traded master limited partnership with a variable distribution model
      • Non-economicGeneral Partner with no Incentive Distribution Rights (IDRs)
    • Adjusted LTM EBITDA through June 30, 2022 of $427 million
  • Fundamentals have significantly improved in the nitrogen fertilizer industry
    • Global supply is tight with high energy prices driving fertilizer production curtailments in Europe while China is restricting fertilizer exports
    • Grain prices are at 10-year highs while carryout inventories are estimated to be at 10-year lows
    • Low grain inventory carryout underpins Fall 2022 and Spring 2023 planting demand for fertilizer
    • The U.S. provides the lowest cost environment to produce nitrogen fertilizer due to relatively low natural gas prices and freight costs for imports
  • Attractive market position
    • Fertilizer facilities are strategically located in the Corn Belt
    • Differentiated feedstock slate through petroleum coke exposure at our Coffeyville Facility
    • Low-costlogistics options
    • Following completion of planned turnarounds in 3Q 2022, no planned turnarounds until Fall 2024
  • Experienced management team

2

Positive Trends in Fertilizer Supply & Demand

Corn Stocks to Use

U.S. Nitrogen Supply

  • Fertilizers typically represent approximately 15% of farmers' cost structure and significantly improve yields.
  • USDA projecting stocks to use ratio for 2021/2022 at approximately 10%, one of the lowest levels since 2014.
  • Major global nitrogen capacity build cycle largely complete in 2017/2018, and additional tons have been absorbed by the market.
  • Reduced global supply of nitrogen fertilizers due to production curtailments in Europe and restrictions on exports from China.
  • U.S. has become an exporter of nitrogen fertilizer to Europe.

Higher demand driven by lower ending corn stocks and increased corn prices combined with reduced fertilizer supply have all

contributed to higher product pricing for nitrogen fertilizer.

3

Source: USDA, Fertecon

Strong Demand for Corn in the U.S.

  • Corn has a variety of uses and applications, including feed grains, ethanol for fuel, and food, seed and industrial (FSI)
  • Feed grains
    • ~96% of domestic feed grains are supplied by corn
    • Consumes ~39% of annual corn crop(1)
  • Ethanol
    • Consumes ~37% of annual corn crop(1)
    • Corn demand for 2021 was impacted by the loss of gasoline and ethanol demand as a result of COVID-19
    • Increased export volumes more than offset temporary demand loss from ethanol
  • Corn production typically driven more by yield than acres planted
  • Nitrogen fertilizer is generally low on the cost curve for farmers

Source: USDA Economic Research Service and USDA WASDE.

  1. Based on 2017 - 2021 average.

U.S. Domestic Corn Use

Domestic Corn Planted Acres and Yield per Acre

Historical Corn Pricing

$6.74

4

Disclaimer

CVR Partners LP published this content on 14 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 533 M - -
Net income 2021 78,2 M - -
Net Debt 2021 503 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 11,3x
Yield 2021 12,0%
Capitalization 1 395 M 1 395 M -
EV / Sales 2020 2,26x
EV / Sales 2021 2,60x
Nbr of Employees 296
Free-Float 62,8%
Managers and Directors
Mark A. Pytosh President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Dane J. Neumann Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
David L. Lamp Executive Chairman
Donna R. Ecton Independent Director
Frank M. Muller Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CVR PARTNERS, LP59.64%1 395
QINGHAI SALT LAKE INDUSTRY CO.,LTD-23.65%21 378
SABIC AGRI-NUTRIENTS COMPANY-5.44%21 150
CF INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS, INC.41.49%19 956
THE MOSAIC COMPANY33.90%18 165
FERTIGLOBE PLC59.09%12 655