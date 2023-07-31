CVR Partners, LP owns and operates the nitrogen fertilizer business. It produces nitrogen fertilizer products at two manufacturing facilities, one located in Coffeyville, Kansas operated by its wholly owned subsidiary, Coffeyville Resources Nitrogen Fertilizers, LLC (Coffeyville Facility) and one located in East Dubuque, Illinois operated by its wholly owned subsidiary, East Dubuque Nitrogen Fertilizers, LLC (East Dubuque Facility). Both facilities manufacture ammonia and are able to further upgrade such ammonia to other nitrogen fertilizer products, principally urea ammonium nitrate (UAN). Nitrogen fertilizer is used by farmers to enhance the yield and quality of their crops, primarily corn and wheat. Its products are sold on a wholesale basis in the United States. The Coffeyville manufacturing facility includes a 1,300 ton-per-day ammonia unit, a 3,100 ton-per-day UAN unit and a dual-train gasifier complex having a capacity of 89 million standard cubic feet per day of hydrogen.

Sector Agricultural Chemicals