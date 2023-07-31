CVR Partners, LP reported earnings results for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2023. For the second quarter, the company reported sales was USD 183.01 million compared to USD 244 million a year ago. Net income was USD 59.86 million compared to USD 117.58 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was USD 5.66 compared to USD 11.12 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was USD 5.66 compared to USD 11.12 a year ago.
For the six months, sales was USD 409.27 million compared to USD 466.87 million a year ago. Net income was USD 161.73 million compared to USD 211.24 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was USD 15.3 compared to USD 19.9 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was USD 15.3 compared to USD 19.9 a year ago.