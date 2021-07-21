Log in
    CVRX   US1266381052

CVRX, INC.

(CVRX)
CVRx to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial and Operating Results and Host Conference Call

07/21/2021 | 05:29pm EDT
MINNEAPOLIS, July 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CVRx, Inc. (“CVRx”), a commercial-stage medical device company focused on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing innovative and minimally invasive neuromodulation solutions for patients with cardiovascular diseases, today announced that it plans to release second quarter financial and operating results after market close on Wednesday, August 4, 2021. The Company will host a conference call to review its results at 5:30 p.m. Eastern Time the same day.

To listen to the conference call on your telephone, please dial (833) 730-3980 for U.S. callers, or +1 (720) 405-2140 for international callers, approximately ten minutes prior to the start time and reference conference code 1659235. To listen to a live webcast, please visit the Investors section of the CVRx website at: ir.cvrx.com/investor-relations. The webcast replay will be available on the CVRx website for 12 months following completion of the call.

About CVRx, Inc.

CVRx is focused on the development and commercialization of Barostim™, the first medical technology approved by FDA that uses neuromodulation to improve the symptoms of patients with heart failure. Barostim is an implantable device that delivers electrical pulses to baroreceptors located in the wall of the carotid artery. Baroreceptors activate the body’s baroreflex, which in turn triggers an autonomic response to the heart. The therapy is designed to restore balance to the autonomic nervous system and thereby reduce the symptoms of heart failure. Barostim received the FDA Breakthrough Device designation and is FDA-approved for use in heart failure patients in the US. It has also received the CE Mark for heart failure and resistant hypertension in the European Economic Area. To learn more about Barostim, visit www.cvrx.com.

Investor Contact:

Mark Klausner or Mike Vallie
Westwicke, an ICR Company
ir@cvrx.com

Media Contact:

Lisa Murray

Trevi Communications, Inc.
978.750.0333 / 617.835.0396
lisa@trevicomm.com


Primary Logo


