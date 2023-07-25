CVRx, Inc. is a commercial-stage medical device company. The Company is focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing neuromodulation solutions for patients with cardiovascular diseases. The Company's integrated platform technology, Barostim, is designed to leverage the power of the brain and nervous system to address the imbalance of the autonomic nervous system (ANS), which causes heart failure with reduced ejection fraction (HFrEF) and other cardiovascular diseases. Barostim provides Baroreflex Activation Therapy (BAT) by sending imperceptible and persistent electrical pulses to baroreceptors located in the wall of the carotid artery to signal the brain to modulate cardiovascular function. Barostim is a minimally invasive neuromodulation device that consists of two implantable components, an implantable pulse generator (IPG) and a stimulation lead, and is programed by a wireless clinician-controlled programmer that communicates with the IPG.