|Earnings Flash (CVRX) CVRX Posts Q2 Revenue $9.5M, vs. Street Est of $8.58M
|Jun. 23
|CVRx Set to Join Russell 2000, Russell 3000 Indexes
Transcript : CVRx, Inc., Q2 2023 Earnings Call, Jul 25, 2023
CVRx, Inc. is a commercial-stage medical device company. The Company is focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing neuromodulation solutions for patients with cardiovascular diseases. The Company's integrated platform technology, Barostim, is designed to leverage the power of the brain and nervous system to address the imbalance of the autonomic nervous system (ANS), which causes heart failure with reduced ejection fraction (HFrEF) and other cardiovascular diseases. Barostim provides Baroreflex Activation Therapy (BAT) by sending imperceptible and persistent electrical pulses to baroreceptors located in the wall of the carotid artery to signal the brain to modulate cardiovascular function. Barostim is a minimally invasive neuromodulation device that consists of two implantable components, an implantable pulse generator (IPG) and a stimulation lead, and is programed by a wireless clinician-controlled programmer that communicates with the IPG.
2023-10-31 - Q3 2023 Earnings Release (Projected)
