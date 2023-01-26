Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. CVRx, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CVRX   US1266381052

CVRX, INC.

(CVRX)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-01-26 pm EST
14.37 USD   +0.14%
05:37pCvrx : Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04:22pEarnings Flash (CVRX) CVRX Reports Q4 Revenue $7.2M
MT
04:16pCVRx Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial and Operating Results
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Transcript : CVRx, Inc., Q4 2022 Earnings Call, Jan 26, 2023

01/26/2023 | 05:30pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Good day, and welcome to the CVRx Q4 2022 Earnings Call. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. I would now like to hand the conference over to your...


© S&P Capital IQ 2023
All news about CVRX, INC.
05:37pCvrx : Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04:22pEarnings Flash (CVRX) CVRX Reports Q4 Revenue $7.2M
MT
04:16pCVRx Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial and Operating Results
AQ
01/12CVRx to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Financial and Operating Results and ..
AQ
01/11Transcript : CVRx, Inc. Presents at 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Confer..
CI
01/09CVRx Expects to Report Higher Q4 Revenue; Issues Sales Outlook for Q1, Full-Year 2023
MT
01/09CVRx Reports Preliminary Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results
AQ
01/09CVRx, Inc. Provides Preliminary Unaudited Revenue Guidance for the Fourth Quarter and F..
CI
2022CVRx to Present at the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
AQ
2022CVRx, Inc. Appoints Kevin Hykes to Board of Directors
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CVRX, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 22,2 M - -
Net income 2022 -42,4 M - -
Net cash 2022 106 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -6,97x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 296 M 296 M -
EV / Sales 2022 8,54x
EV / Sales 2023 6,43x
Nbr of Employees 109
Free-Float 89,6%
Chart CVRX, INC.
Duration : Period :
CVRx, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 14,37 $
Average target price 19,13 $
Spread / Average Target 33,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nadim Yared President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jared Oasheim Chief Financial Officer
Liz Galle Vice President-Global Clinical Research
Joseph P. Slattery Independent Director
Ali Behbahani Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CVRX, INC.-21.69%295
NOVOCURE LIMITED22.92%9 462
PENUMBRA, INC.7.37%9 072
MASIMO CORPORATION13.27%8 749
SHOCKWAVE MEDICAL, INC.-10.91%6 887
GETINGE AB6.89%6 147