CVS Group PLC - Norfolk, England-based veterinary services provider - Says that Executive Director & Deputy Chief Executive Officer Ben Jacklin has resigned. Jacklin's managerial and operational responsibilities, including the provision of clinical guidance to the board, have been taken on by other senior members of the group.

Chair David Wilton says: "On behalf of the board and everyone at CVS, I would like to thank Ben for his significant contribution to CVS and wish him every success in the future."

Current stock price: 1,088.00 pence

12-month change: down 50%

