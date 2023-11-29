(Alliance News) - CVS Group PLC on Wednesday celebrated a good start to the year, after seeing sales rise on a strong performance "across all business areas".

For the four months to October 31, the Norfolk, England-based veterinary services provider said total sales grew 12%, with like-for-like sales up 5.8%.

Further, the firm's Healthy Pet Club preventative care scheme saw membership increase.

As at October 31, the scheme had 499,000 members, up 4.2% from 479,000 members a year earlier. According to CVS, it covers vaccinations and health checks, as well as fixed price dentals, and discounts on vet bills.

Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation margin, meanwhile, remained in line with the prior period at around 19%. This was down to "continued investment in support functions and clinical care".

During the period, CVS also completed several acquisitions.

In Australia, four further small animal practices were acquired, bringing total practices acquired to nine for an aggregate initial consideration of GBP35.6 million. In the UK, four practices in total have been bought in the financial year-to-date, for a GBP10.1 million consideration.

Looking forwards, CVS said it was "delighted" with progress made in Australia, and remained "committed" to investing in its practices and clinical equipment. The firm added that it was "well placed" to achieve further growth over the longer term, and to deliver on its five-year plan.

Additionally, a formal search has begun for a successor to Chair Richard Connell, who resigned earlier in the year due to ill health.

CVS Group shares were virtually flat at 1,498.02 pence each in London on Wednesday morning.

By Holly Beveridge, Alliance News reporter

