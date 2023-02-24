CVS interim profit jumps as demand for animal care grows

(Alliance News) - CVS Group PLC on Friday reported a higher half-year profit as demand for animal care was "resilient".

The Norfolk, England-based provider of integrated veterinary services said revenue in the half-year ended December 31 rose 8.2% year-on-year, to GBP296.3 million from GBP273.7 million.

Pretax profit jumped 22% to GBP28.0 million from GBP22.9 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share rose 20% to 29.6 pence from 24.7p. CVS said the veterinary market remains "resilient", seeing strong demand.

Looking ahead, CVS said that despite inflation and a macroeconomic backdrop, it is confident its annual results will be in line expectations. CVS added: "We continue to focus on investment in our people, technology and clinical facilities in order to support further organic growth."

Chief Executive Officer Richard Fairman said that the "robust" performance of the first half of financial 2023 has continued into the second half.

CVS shares were 1.1% lower at 1,892.00 pence each in London on Friday morning.

