Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. CVS Group plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CVSG   GB00B2863827

CVS GROUP PLC

(CVSG)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  04:35:02 2023-02-24 am EST
1900.00 GBX   -0.63%
04:30aCVS interim profit jumps as demand for animal care grows
AN
02:56aIAG swings to profit; German GDP falls
AN
02:43aFTSE 100 Poised to Open Higher After Upbeat US Trading
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CVS interim profit jumps as demand for animal care grows

02/24/2023 | 04:30am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - CVS Group PLC on Friday reported a higher half-year profit as demand for animal care was "resilient".

The Norfolk, England-based provider of integrated veterinary services said revenue in the half-year ended December 31 rose 8.2% year-on-year, to GBP296.3 million from GBP273.7 million.

Pretax profit jumped 22% to GBP28.0 million from GBP22.9 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share rose 20% to 29.6 pence from 24.7p. CVS said the veterinary market remains "resilient", seeing strong demand.

Looking ahead, CVS said that despite inflation and a macroeconomic backdrop, it is confident its annual results will be in line expectations. CVS added: "We continue to focus on investment in our people, technology and clinical facilities in order to support further organic growth."

Chief Executive Officer Richard Fairman said that the "robust" performance of the first half of financial 2023 has continued into the second half.

CVS shares were 1.1% lower at 1,892.00 pence each in London on Friday morning.

By Tom Budszus, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

All news about CVS GROUP PLC
04:30aCVS interim profit jumps as demand for animal care grows
AN
02:56aIAG swings to profit; German GDP falls
AN
02:43aFTSE 100 Poised to Open Higher After Upbeat US Trading
DJ
02:24aVeterinary Group CVS Posts Higher Fiscal H1 Profit
MT
02:02aEarnings Flash (CVSG.L) CVS GROUP Reports Fiscal H1 EPS GBX29.60
MT
02:02aEarnings Flash (CVSG.L) CVS GROUP Reports Fiscal H1 Revenue GBP296.3M
MT
02:00aFTSE 100 called higher ahead of US PCE data
AN
02/23FTSE 100 struggles, but European peers rise
AN
02/23UK earnings, trading statements calendar - next 7 days
AN
02/22UK earnings, trading statements calendar - next 7 days
AN
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CVS GROUP PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 604 M 726 M 726 M
Net income 2023 44,5 M 53,5 M 53,5 M
Net Debt 2023 96,4 M 116 M 116 M
P/E ratio 2023 30,1x
Yield 2023 0,46%
Capitalization 1 364 M 1 639 M 1 639 M
EV / Sales 2023 2,42x
EV / Sales 2024 2,21x
Nbr of Employees 7 913
Free-Float 99,2%
Chart CVS GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
CVS Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CVS GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 1 912,00 GBX
Average target price 2 372,14 GBX
Spread / Average Target 24,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Richard William Mark Fairman Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robin Jay Alfonso Chief Financial Officer & Director
Richard Andrew Connell Non-Executive Chairman
Richard Killen Director-Clinical Services
Enrico Tizzano Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CVS GROUP PLC-1.24%1 639
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION-6.42%111 987
HCA HEALTHCARE, INC.5.89%70 377
AIER EYE HOSPITAL GROUP CO., LTD.1.48%32 899
DR. SULAIMAN AL HABIB MEDICAL SERVICES GROUP COMPANY6.07%21 681
LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS2.93%21 379