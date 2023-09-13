(Alliance News) - The following London-listed shares received analyst recommendations Wednesday morning:
FTSE 100
Jefferies cuts Diageo price target to 3,500 (3,600) pence - 'hold'
JPMorgan raises Pearson price target to 1,210 (1,190) pence - 'overweight'
JPMorgan places Pearson on 'positive catalyst watch'
JPMorgan raises Informa price target to 740 (690) pence - 'neutral'
JPMorgan raises Relx price target to 3,170 (3,100) pence - 'overweight'
JPMorgan cuts CRH price target to 61 (62) EUR - 'overweight'
JPMorgan raises Whitbread price target to 4,600 (4,400) pence - 'overweight'
JPMorgan places Whitbread on 'positive catalyst watch'
Barclays raises Associated British Foods price target to 2,400 (2,300) pence - 'equal weight'
Deutsche Bank cuts Associated British Foods to 'hold' (buy) - price target 2,260 (2,350) pence
Goldman Sachs raises Associated British Foods price target to 2,280 (2,140) pence - 'neutral'
Goldman Sachs cuts Standard Chartered price target to 920 (1,020) pence - 'neutral'
Goldman Sachs raises HSBC to 'buy' (neutral) - price target 858 (820) pence
FTSE 250
MS raises Marks & Spencer to 'overweight' (equal-weight) - price target 280 (244) pence
SMALL CAP, OTHER MAIN MARKET & AIM
Canaccord starts Wynnstay with 'buy' - price target 520 pence
Barclays cuts smart metering price target to 660 (810) pence - 'equal weight'
Peel Hunt raises Costain to 'buy' (add)
RBC raises CVS Group to 'outperform' (sector perform) - price target 1,900 (2,200) pence
Berenberg cuts Keywords Studios price target to 2,120 (3,450) pence - 'buy'
Barclays cuts Keywords Studios price target to 1,945 (2,150) pence - 'overweight'
JPMorgan cuts Kingspan to 'neutral' (overweight) - price target 80 (84) EUR
