FTSE 100

Jefferies cuts Diageo price target to 3,500 (3,600) pence - 'hold'

JPMorgan raises Pearson price target to 1,210 (1,190) pence - 'overweight'

JPMorgan places Pearson on 'positive catalyst watch'

JPMorgan raises Informa price target to 740 (690) pence - 'neutral'

JPMorgan raises Relx price target to 3,170 (3,100) pence - 'overweight'

JPMorgan cuts CRH price target to 61 (62) EUR - 'overweight'

JPMorgan raises Whitbread price target to 4,600 (4,400) pence - 'overweight'

JPMorgan places Whitbread on 'positive catalyst watch'

Barclays raises Associated British Foods price target to 2,400 (2,300) pence - 'equal weight'

Deutsche Bank cuts Associated British Foods to 'hold' (buy) - price target 2,260 (2,350) pence

Goldman Sachs raises Associated British Foods price target to 2,280 (2,140) pence - 'neutral'

Goldman Sachs cuts Standard Chartered price target to 920 (1,020) pence - 'neutral'

Goldman Sachs raises HSBC to 'buy' (neutral) - price target 858 (820) pence

FTSE 250

MS raises Marks & Spencer to 'overweight' (equal-weight) - price target 280 (244) pence

SMALL CAP, OTHER MAIN MARKET & AIM

Canaccord starts Wynnstay with 'buy' - price target 520 pence

Barclays cuts smart metering price target to 660 (810) pence - 'equal weight'

Peel Hunt raises Costain to 'buy' (add)

RBC raises CVS Group to 'outperform' (sector perform) - price target 1,900 (2,200) pence

Berenberg cuts Keywords Studios price target to 2,120 (3,450) pence - 'buy'

Barclays cuts Keywords Studios price target to 1,945 (2,150) pence - 'overweight'

JPMorgan cuts Kingspan to 'neutral' (overweight) - price target 80 (84) EUR

