CVS Group plc (CVS) is a United Kingdom company that is engaged in providing veterinary services. The Company operates veterinary practices, veterinary diagnostic businesses, pet crematoria and an online retail business. The Company's segments include Veterinary Practices, Laboratories, Crematoria, and Online Retail Business. The Veterinary Practices division comprises 500 veterinary practices across three markets, including eight specialist referral hospitals and 37 out-of-hours sites, as well as its buying groups, Vet Direct and MiPet insurance. The Laboratories division provides diagnostic services and in-practice laboratory analyzers to CVS practices and third-party owned veterinary surgeries. The Crematoria division provides pet cremation and clinical waste disposal for CVS and third-party practices. The Online Retail Business includes Animed Direct, which is an online store selling medicines, pet food and other animal-related products.