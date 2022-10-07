Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. CVS Health Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CVS   US1266501006

CVS HEALTH CORPORATION

(CVS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:40 2022-10-07 am EDT
89.72 USD   -8.99%
10:45aCVS Down Nearly 8%, on Pace for Largest Percent Decrease Since November 2020 -- Data Talk
DJ
10:27aCano Health Climbs Amid Bloomberg Report On Exclusive Takeover Talks With CVS Health
MT
09:14aCano Health Shares Rally on Report of Exclusive Talks With CVS
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

CVS Down Nearly 8%, on Pace for Largest Percent Decrease Since November 2020 -- Data Talk

10/07/2022 | 10:45am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CVS Health Corporation (CVS) is currently at $90.82, down $7.76 or 7.87%


--Would be lowest close since June 17, 2022, when it closed at $88.66

--On pace for largest percent decrease since Nov. 17, 2020, when it fell 8.62%

--Currently down three consecutive days; down 9.65% over this period

--Worst three day stretch since the three days ending Nov. 19, 2020, when it fell 10.09%

--Down 4.77% month-to-date

--Down 11.96% year-to-date; on pace for worst year since 2016, when it fell 19.29%

--Down 19.95% from its all-time closing high of $113.45 on July 29, 2015

--Up 7.64% from 52 weeks ago (Oct. 8, 2021), when it closed at $84.37

--Down 18.05% from its 52-week closing high of $110.83 on Feb. 8, 2022

--Up 9.21% from its 52-week closing low of $83.16 on Oct. 13, 2021

--Traded as low as $90.58; lowest intraday level since June 22, 2022, when it hit $90.30

--Down 8.12% at today's intraday low; largest intraday percent decrease since Nov. 17, 2020, when it fell as much as 9.28%

--Worst performer in the S&P 500 today


All data as of 10:26:08 AM ET


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-07-22 1044ET

All news about CVS HEALTH CORPORATION
10:45aCVS Down Nearly 8%, on Pace for Largest Percent Decrease Since November 2020 -- Data Ta..
DJ
10:27aCano Health Climbs Amid Bloomberg Report On Exclusive Takeover Talks With CVS Health
MT
09:14aCano Health Shares Rally on Report of Exclusive Talks With CVS
DJ
09:06aSector Update: Health Care Stocks Lean Lower Premarket Friday
MT
08:52aSector Update: Health Care
MT
08:22aCVS Medicare Advantage business takes quality rating hit
AQ
07:59aCVS Health Says Lower Medicaid Rating May Impact 2024 Earnings
MT
10/06CVS Health expects lower Medicare performance rating to impact 2024
RE
10/06Cvs Health : Current Report - Form 8-K
PU
10/06Cvs Health Corp : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CVS HEALTH CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 312 B - -
Net income 2022 9 572 M - -
Net Debt 2022 37 281 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 13,6x
Yield 2022 2,21%
Capitalization 129 B 129 B -
EV / Sales 2022 0,53x
EV / Sales 2023 0,50x
Nbr of Employees 258 000
Free-Float 74,5%
Chart CVS HEALTH CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
CVS Health Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CVS HEALTH CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 27
Last Close Price 98,58 $
Average target price 121,80 $
Spread / Average Target 23,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Karen S. Lynch President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Shawn M. Guertin Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Roger N. Farah Chairman
Sreekanth Chaguturu Chief Medical Officer & Executive Vice President
Tilak Mandadi EVP, Chief Data, Digital & Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION-2.63%129 419
HCA HEALTHCARE, INC.-21.56%57 844
DR. SULAIMAN AL HABIB MEDICAL SERVICES GROUP COMPANY43.00%21 493
LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS-33.08%19 008
QUEST DIAGNOSTICS-26.15%14 699
REDE D'OR SÃO LUIZ S.A.-27.77%12 306