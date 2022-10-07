CVS Down Nearly 8%, on Pace for Largest Percent Decrease Since November 2020 -- Data Talk

CVS Health Corporation (CVS) is currently at $90.82, down $7.76 or 7.87%

--Would be lowest close since June 17, 2022, when it closed at $88.66

--On pace for largest percent decrease since Nov. 17, 2020, when it fell 8.62%

--Currently down three consecutive days; down 9.65% over this period

--Worst three day stretch since the three days ending Nov. 19, 2020, when it fell 10.09%

--Down 4.77% month-to-date

--Down 11.96% year-to-date; on pace for worst year since 2016, when it fell 19.29%

--Down 19.95% from its all-time closing high of $113.45 on July 29, 2015

--Up 7.64% from 52 weeks ago (Oct. 8, 2021), when it closed at $84.37

--Down 18.05% from its 52-week closing high of $110.83 on Feb. 8, 2022

--Up 9.21% from its 52-week closing low of $83.16 on Oct. 13, 2021

--Traded as low as $90.58; lowest intraday level since June 22, 2022, when it hit $90.30

--Down 8.12% at today's intraday low; largest intraday percent decrease since Nov. 17, 2020, when it fell as much as 9.28%

--Worst performer in the S&P 500 today

All data as of 10:26:08 AM ET

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-07-22 1044ET