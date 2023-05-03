Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. CVS Health Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CVS   US1266501006

CVS HEALTH CORPORATION

(CVS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  07:30:01 2023-05-03 am EDT
71.75 USD   -1.39%
07:16aCvs Health : Q1 2023 Earnings Presentation
PU
07:16aCvs Health : 2022 GAAP + Non-GAAP Segment Restatement
PU
07:14aCVS beats Q1 expectations, cuts forecast after buying spree
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

CVS Health : 2022 GAAP + Non-GAAP Segment Restatement

05/03/2023 | 07:16am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

2022 Segment Shift Restatement (Unaudited)

GAAP

GAAP

Q1

2022

$ in Millions, except EPS

HSS

PCW

HCB

Corp

Elims

Cons

Revenue, as previously reported

$

39,461

$

25,418

$

23,109

$

126

$

(11,288)

$

76,826

Resegmentation Adjustments

154

480

(15)

-

(619)

-

Revenue, as adjusted

$

39,615

$

25,898

$

23,094

$

126

$

(11,907)

$

76,826

Operating income (loss), as previously reported

$

1,592

$

1,483

$

1,409

$

(790)

$

(204)

$

3,490

Resegmentation Adjustments

(165)

(48)

1

8

204

-

LDTI Adjustments

-

-

57

(2)

-

55

Operating income (loss), as adjusted

$

1,427

$

1,435

$

1,467

$

(784)

$

-

$

3,545

Earnings per share, as previously reported

$

1.74

LDTI Adjustments

0.04

Tax impact of adjustments

(0.01)

Earnings per share, as adjusted

$

1.77

2022 Segment Shift Restatement (Unaudited)

GAAP

GAAP

Q4

2022

$ in Millions, except EPS

HSS

PCW

HCB

Corp

Elims

Cons

Revenue, as previously reported

$

43,747

$

28,184

$

23,033

$

152

$

(11,270)

$

83,846

Resegmentation Adjustments

22

531

(14)

-

(539)

-

Revenue, as adjusted

$

43,769

$

28,715

$

23,019

$

152

$

(11,809)

$

83,846

Operating income (loss), as previously reported

$

1,945

$

1,760

$

711

$

(626)

$

(172)

$

3,618

Resegmentation Adjustments

(203)

7

6

18

172

-

LDTI Adjustments

-

-

41

-

-

41

Operating income (loss), as adjusted

$

1,742

$

1,767

$

758

$

(608)

$

-

$

3,659

Earnings per share, as previously reported

$

1.75

LDTI Adjustments

0.03

Tax impact of adjustments

(0.01)

Earnings per share, as adjusted

$

1.77

GAAP

Q2

2022

HSS

PCW

HCB

Corp

Elims

Cons

$

42,812

$

26,286

$

22,756

$

110

$

(11,328)

$

80,636

126

460

(15)

-

(571)

-

$

42,938

$

26,746

$

22,741

$

110

$

(11,899)

$

80,636

$

1,814

$

1,740

$

1,754

$

(556)

$

(183)

$

4,569

(25)

(170)

(3)

15

183

-

-

-

34

66

-

100

$

1,789

$

1,570

$

1,785

$

(475)

$

-

$

4,669

$

2.23

0.08

(0.02)

$

2.29

GAAP

Full Year 2022

HSS

PCW

HCB

Corp

Elims

Cons

$

169,236

$

106,594

$

91,409

$

530

$

(45,302)

$

322,467

340

2,002

(59)

-

(2,283)

-

$

169,576

$

108,596

$

91,350

$

530

$

(47,585)

$

322,467

$

7,187

$

3,778

$

5,118

$

(7,609)

$

(728)

$

7,746

(575)

(218)

8

57

728

-

-

-

144

64

-

208

$

6,612

$

3,560

$

5,270

$

(7,488)

$

-

$

7,954

$

3.14

0.16

(0.04)

$

3.26

GAAP

Q3

2022

HSS

PCW

HCB

Corp

Elims

Cons

$

43,216

$

26,706

$

22,511

$

142

$

(11,416)

$

81,159

38

531

(15)

-

(554)

-

$

43,254

$

27,237

$

22,496

$

142

$

(11,970)

$

81,159

$

1,836

$

(1,205)

$

1,244

$

(5,637)

$

(169)

$

(3,931)

(182)

(7)

4

16

169

-

-

-

12

-

-

12

$

1,654

$

(1,212)

$

1,260

$

(5,621)

$

-

$

(3,919)

$

(2.60)

0.01

-

$

(2.59)

LTDI Adjustments represent adjustments recorded in connection with the adoption of Accounting Standards Update ("ASU") 2018-12, Targeted Improvements to the Accounting for Long-Duration Contracts (Topic 944).

2022 Segment Shift Restatement (Unaudited)

Non-GAAP

Non-GAAP

Q1

2022

$ in Millions, except EPS

HSS

PCW

HCB

Corp

Elims

Cons

Adjusted operating income (loss), as previously reported

$

1,636

$

1,605

$

1,751

$

(305)

$

(204)

$

4,483

Resegmentation Adjustments

(165)

(48)

1

8

204

-

RCGL Adjustments

-

16

58

1

-

75

LDTI Adjustments

-

-

51

(2)

-

49

Adjusted operating income (loss), as adjusted

$

1,471

$

1,573

$

1,861

$

(298)

$

-

$

4,607

Adjusted earnings per share, as previously reported

$

2.22

RCGL Adjustments

0.06

LDTI Adjustments

0.04

Tax impact of adjustments

(0.02)

Adjusted earnings per share, as adjusted

$

2.30

2022 Segment Shift Restatement (Unaudited)

Non-GAAP

Non-GAAP

Q4

2022

$ in Millions, except EPS

HSS

PCW

HCB

Corp

Elims

Cons

Adjusted operating income (loss), as previously reported

$

1,988

$

1,840

$

858

$

(508)

$

(172)

$

4,006

Resegmentation Adjustments

(203)

7

6

18

172

-

RCGL Adjustments

-

-

13

24

-

37

LDTI Adjustments

-

-

36

-

-

36

Adjusted operating income (loss), as adjusted

$

1,785

$

1,847

$

913

$

(466)

$

-

$

4,079

Adjusted earnings per share, as previously reported

$

1.99

RCGL Adjustments

0.03

LDTI Adjustments

0.03

Tax impact of adjustments

(0.01)

Adjusted earnings per share, as adjusted

$

2.04

Non-GAAP

Non-GAAP

Q2

2022

Q3 2022

HSS

PCW

HCB

Corp

Elims

Cons

HSS

PCW

HCB

Corp

Elims

Cons

$

1,855

$

1,862

$

1,831

$

(555)

$

(183)

$

4,810

$

1,877

$

1,398

$

1,544

$

(417)

$

(169)

$

4,233

(25)

(170)

(3)

15

183

-

(182)

(7)

4

16

169

-

-

18

67

13

-

98

-

10

87

13

-

110

-

-

28

66

-

94

-

-

6

-

-

6

$

1,830

$

1,710

$

1,923

$

(461)

$

-

$

5,002

$

1,695

$

1,401

$

1,641

$

(388)

$

-

$

4,349

$

2.40

$

2.09

0.07

0.08

0.07

-

(0.01)

-

$

2.53

$

2.17

Non-GAAP

Full Year 2022

HSS

PCW

HCB

Corp

Elims

Cons

$

7,356

$

6,705

$

5,984

$

(1,785)

$

(728)

$

17,532

(575)

(218)

8

57

728

-

-

44

225

51

-

320

-

-

121

64

-

185

$

6,781

$

6,531

$

6,338

$

(1,613)

$

-

$

18,037

$

8.69

0.24

0.14

(0.04)

$

9.03

RCGL Adjustments represent the impact of net realized capital gains or losses, which are excluded from adjusted operating income and adjusted earnings per share.

LTDI Adjustments represent adjustments recorded in connection with the adoption of Accounting Standards Update ("ASU") 2018-12, Targeted Improvements to the Accounting for Long-Duration Contracts (Topic 944).

Disclaimer

CVS Health Corporation published this content on 03 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 May 2023 11:15:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about CVS HEALTH CORPORATION
07:16aCvs Health : Q1 2023 Earnings Presentation
PU
07:16aCvs Health : 2022 GAAP + Non-GAAP Segment Restatement
PU
07:14aCVS beats Q1 expectations, cuts forecast after buying spree
AQ
07:14aEquity Markets Edge Higher Before Bell Ahead of Fed Policy Decision; Asia Mixed, Europe..
MT
06:57aCVS Health's Q1 Adjusted Earnings Fall, Revenue Rises; Lowers 2023 Outlook
MT
06:41aEarnings Flash (CVS) CVS HEALTH CORPORATION Reports Q1 EPS $2.20, vs. Street Est of $2...
MT
06:41aEarnings Flash (CVS) CVS HEALTH CORPORATION Reports Q1 Revenue $85.28B, vs. Street Est ..
MT
06:41a(CVS) CVS HEALTH CORPORATION Forecasts Fiscal Year 2023 EPS Range $8.50 - $8.70
MT
06:41aCVS HEALTH CORP Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Result..
AQ
06:41aCvs Health : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CVS HEALTH CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 334 B - -
Net income 2023 9 740 M - -
Net Debt 2023 40 994 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 9,77x
Yield 2023 3,33%
Capitalization 93 120 M 93 120 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,40x
EV / Sales 2024 0,40x
Nbr of Employees 259 500
Free-Float 73,6%
Chart CVS HEALTH CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
CVS Health Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CVS HEALTH CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Last Close Price 72,76 $
Average target price 108,82 $
Spread / Average Target 49,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Karen S. Lynch President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Shawn M. Guertin Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Roger N. Farah Chairman
Sreekanth Chaguturu Chief Medical Officer & Executive Vice President
Tilak Mandadi EVP, Chief Data, Digital & Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION-21.92%94 567
HCA HEALTHCARE, INC.16.91%78 128
DR. SULAIMAN AL HABIB MEDICAL SERVICES GROUP COMPANY26.47%27 412
LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS-4.05%20 348
QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INCORPORATED-11.72%15 623
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA40.30%14 177
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer