CVS Health : 2022 GAAP + Non-GAAP Segment Restatement
05/03/2023 | 07:16am EDT
2022 Segment Shift Restatement (Unaudited)
GAAP
GAAP
Q1
2022
$ in Millions, except EPS
HSS
PCW
HCB
Corp
Elims
Cons
Revenue, as previously reported
$
39,461
$
25,418
$
23,109
$
126
$
(11,288)
$
76,826
Resegmentation Adjustments
154
480
(15)
-
(619)
-
Revenue, as adjusted
$
39,615
$
25,898
$
23,094
$
126
$
(11,907)
$
76,826
Operating income (loss), as previously reported
$
1,592
$
1,483
$
1,409
$
(790)
$
(204)
$
3,490
Resegmentation Adjustments
(165)
(48)
1
8
204
-
LDTI Adjustments
-
-
57
(2)
-
55
Operating income (loss), as adjusted
$
1,427
$
1,435
$
1,467
$
(784)
$
-
$
3,545
Earnings per share, as previously reported
$
1.74
LDTI Adjustments
0.04
Tax impact of adjustments
(0.01)
Earnings per share, as adjusted
$
1.77
2022 Segment Shift Restatement (Unaudited)
GAAP
GAAP
Q4
2022
$ in Millions, except EPS
HSS
PCW
HCB
Corp
Elims
Cons
Revenue, as previously reported
$
43,747
$
28,184
$
23,033
$
152
$
(11,270)
$
83,846
Resegmentation Adjustments
22
531
(14)
-
(539)
-
Revenue, as adjusted
$
43,769
$
28,715
$
23,019
$
152
$
(11,809)
$
83,846
Operating income (loss), as previously reported
$
1,945
$
1,760
$
711
$
(626)
$
(172)
$
3,618
Resegmentation Adjustments
(203)
7
6
18
172
-
LDTI Adjustments
-
-
41
-
-
41
Operating income (loss), as adjusted
$
1,742
$
1,767
$
758
$
(608)
$
-
$
3,659
Earnings per share, as previously reported
$
1.75
LDTI Adjustments
0.03
Tax impact of adjustments
(0.01)
Earnings per share, as adjusted
$
1.77
GAAP
Q2
2022
HSS
PCW
HCB
Corp
Elims
Cons
$
42,812
$
26,286
$
22,756
$
110
$
(11,328)
$
80,636
126
460
(15)
-
(571)
-
$
42,938
$
26,746
$
22,741
$
110
$
(11,899)
$
80,636
$
1,814
$
1,740
$
1,754
$
(556)
$
(183)
$
4,569
(25)
(170)
(3)
15
183
-
-
-
34
66
-
100
$
1,789
$
1,570
$
1,785
$
(475)
$
-
$
4,669
$
2.23
0.08
(0.02)
$
2.29
GAAP
Full Year 2022
HSS
PCW
HCB
Corp
Elims
Cons
$
169,236
$
106,594
$
91,409
$
530
$
(45,302)
$
322,467
340
2,002
(59)
-
(2,283)
-
$
169,576
$
108,596
$
91,350
$
530
$
(47,585)
$
322,467
$
7,187
$
3,778
$
5,118
$
(7,609)
$
(728)
$
7,746
(575)
(218)
8
57
728
-
-
-
144
64
-
208
$
6,612
$
3,560
$
5,270
$
(7,488)
$
-
$
7,954
$
3.14
0.16
(0.04)
$
3.26
GAAP
Q3
2022
HSS
PCW
HCB
Corp
Elims
Cons
$
43,216
$
26,706
$
22,511
$
142
$
(11,416)
$
81,159
38
531
(15)
-
(554)
-
$
43,254
$
27,237
$
22,496
$
142
$
(11,970)
$
81,159
$
1,836
$
(1,205)
$
1,244
$
(5,637)
$
(169)
$
(3,931)
(182)
(7)
4
16
169
-
-
-
12
-
-
12
$
1,654
$
(1,212)
$
1,260
$
(5,621)
$
-
$
(3,919)
$
(2.60)
0.01
-
$
(2.59)
LTDI Adjustments represent adjustments recorded in connection with the adoption of Accounting Standards Update ("ASU") 2018-12, Targeted Improvements to the Accounting for Long-Duration Contracts (Topic 944).
2022 Segment Shift Restatement (Unaudited)
Non-GAAP
Non-GAAP
Q1
2022
$ in Millions, except EPS
HSS
PCW
HCB
Corp
Elims
Cons
Adjusted operating income (loss), as previously reported
$
1,636
$
1,605
$
1,751
$
(305)
$
(204)
$
4,483
Resegmentation Adjustments
(165)
(48)
1
8
204
-
RCGL Adjustments
-
16
58
1
-
75
LDTI Adjustments
-
-
51
(2)
-
49
Adjusted operating income (loss), as adjusted
$
1,471
$
1,573
$
1,861
$
(298)
$
-
$
4,607
Adjusted earnings per share, as previously reported
$
2.22
RCGL Adjustments
0.06
LDTI Adjustments
0.04
Tax impact of adjustments
(0.02)
Adjusted earnings per share, as adjusted
$
2.30
2022 Segment Shift Restatement (Unaudited)
Non-GAAP
Non-GAAP
Q4
2022
$ in Millions, except EPS
HSS
PCW
HCB
Corp
Elims
Cons
Adjusted operating income (loss), as previously reported
$
1,988
$
1,840
$
858
$
(508)
$
(172)
$
4,006
Resegmentation Adjustments
(203)
7
6
18
172
-
RCGL Adjustments
-
-
13
24
-
37
LDTI Adjustments
-
-
36
-
-
36
Adjusted operating income (loss), as adjusted
$
1,785
$
1,847
$
913
$
(466)
$
-
$
4,079
Adjusted earnings per share, as previously reported
$
1.99
RCGL Adjustments
0.03
LDTI Adjustments
0.03
Tax impact of adjustments
(0.01)
Adjusted earnings per share, as adjusted
$
2.04
Non-GAAP
Non-GAAP
Q2
2022
Q3 2022
HSS
PCW
HCB
Corp
Elims
Cons
HSS
PCW
HCB
Corp
Elims
Cons
$
1,855
$
1,862
$
1,831
$
(555)
$
(183)
$
4,810
$
1,877
$
1,398
$
1,544
$
(417)
$
(169)
$
4,233
(25)
(170)
(3)
15
183
-
(182)
(7)
4
16
169
-
-
18
67
13
-
98
-
10
87
13
-
110
-
-
28
66
-
94
-
-
6
-
-
6
$
1,830
$
1,710
$
1,923
$
(461)
$
-
$
5,002
$
1,695
$
1,401
$
1,641
$
(388)
$
-
$
4,349
$
2.40
$
2.09
0.07
0.08
0.07
-
(0.01)
-
$
2.53
$
2.17
Non-GAAP
Full Year 2022
HSS
PCW
HCB
Corp
Elims
Cons
$
7,356
$
6,705
$
5,984
$
(1,785)
$
(728)
$
17,532
(575)
(218)
8
57
728
-
-
44
225
51
-
320
-
-
121
64
-
185
$
6,781
$
6,531
$
6,338
$
(1,613)
$
-
$
18,037
$
8.69
0.24
0.14
(0.04)
$
9.03
RCGL Adjustments represent the impact of net realized capital gains or losses, which are excluded from adjusted operating income and adjusted earnings per share.
LTDI Adjustments represent adjustments recorded in connection with the adoption of Accounting Standards Update ("ASU") 2018-12, Targeted Improvements to the Accounting for Long-Duration Contracts (Topic 944).
