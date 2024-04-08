At CVS Pharmacy®, our colleagues are driven by a strong sense of purpose and a desire to serve their communities. Grishma Ajmera is no exception. A pharmacy manager in Holly Springs, North Carolina (by way of Talod, India), Grishma is focused on delivering the culturally competent care that her patients deserve. She is a fierce advocate for diversity and inclusion and has made it her mission to help address health disparities in her community.

Since joining the CVS Pharmacy team in 2007, Grishma has been a trusted advisor to her patients, impacting many lives along the way. She was particularly engaged throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, answering their testing, vaccine, and treatment questions and ensuring her fellow pharmacy team colleagues felt supported and well prepared. And her passion for helping others doesn't stop here - outside of work, she is a caregiver for several family members, including her husband, who has an autoimmune disease.

