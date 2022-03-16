Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. CVS Health Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CVS   US1266501006

CVS HEALTH CORPORATION

(CVS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

CVS Health : Accelerating innovations in kidney disease to improve health equity and outcomes

03/16/2022 | 11:08am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Jesse Roach, MD, Senior Medical Director, Health Equity at CVS Kidney Care®

Treatment options for the more than 37 million Americans living with chronic kidney disease (CKD)https://www.cdc.gov/kidneydisease/publications-resources/ckd-national-facts.html have not changed in decades, and innovation in our industry has failed to keep up with the burden this has placed on patients and society. This burden is disproportionately felt by Black, Hispanic and other historically disadvantaged communities struggling with kidney disease.

We have both an obligation and an opportunity to close this gap. By innovating and improving access to high-quality care, we can, in turn, improve health outcomes that for too long have remained stagnant in our current treatment paradigm. But to identify solutions that will drive this change, we needed the ideas and insights of those impacted most by kidney disease.

In November 2021, we launched the Lyfebulb-CVS Kidney Care® Innovation Challenge, engaging the kidney community to surface solutions for a healthier future. Today, during National Kidney Month, we are excited to introduce our 10 finalists. This inspirational group of entrepreneurs brings a range of strategic, creative and scalable concepts to make kidney care more understandable, accessible and equitable. Each of the following companies brings a unique point of view on how we can reimagine kidney health:

Aidar Health is a health-technology and digital-medicine company with the mission to enhance the quality of life for patients with chronic conditions, as well as enable positive health outcomes.

The C. Alan Foundation's goal is to identify, educate and assist those affected by kidney disease. The program offers people access to counseling, nutrition, education, housing, transportation and additional support.

Clearstep builds technology to make it easy for people to access the most useful and clear next steps for care. It also enables health systems to use its AI-chat based Smart Care RoutingTM technology to guide patients through their lifelong journeys in health care.

Kindness for Kidneys International is a nonprofit health organization dedicated to raising awareness and public-health education for kidney disease. Its mission is to educate, encourage and empower kidney warriors and their families.

Mozzaz is a digital health-technology company that delivers an integrated virtual-care platform. Its comprehensive virtual-care solutions utilize predictive analytics, remote patient monitoring, and omni-channel patient engagement to improve outcomes, drive positive patient behavior, and close care gaps.

Nephra is an early-stage med-tech start-up that is developing predictive, non-invasive electrolyte-monitoring software that can be utilized to alert dialysis patients and their physicians about abnormal electrolyte values so that emergency dialysis sessions or appropriate medication intervention can be initiated - before it's too late.

NephroSant is a biotechnology company that delivers pioneering diagnostic tools designed to improve global kidney health. NephroSant is developing a portfolio of innovative point-of-care tests in urine, enabling clinicians to accurately measure kidney health, which allows the identification of injury and disease earlier than currently possible.

OmniLife is a health IT and certified Benefit Corp that believes no one should die waiting for an organ. OmniLife helps transplant hospitals and providers streamline organ intake and patient-care management by bringing all communications, clinical processes, external partners, and integrations into one end-to-end integrated communication and care-coordination platform.

Relavo is changing the way that kidney-failure patients receive dialysis by making home care safer and more accessible through innovative solutions addressing infection risks.

Yumlish is creating an AI-powered, cultural nutritional-therapy solution for patients with diabetes that addresses socioeconomic and behavioral barriers to dietary adherence.

We look forward to hearing from the finalists on how we can improve kidney health for all those living with kidney disease. By working together, we can change the course of our industry, building a better, healthier future. We encourage all those interested in the challenge to follow our finalists as they present their solutions in Austin, Texas on May 19, 2022.

Disclaimer

CVS Health Corporation published this content on 16 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 March 2022 15:07:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about CVS HEALTH CORPORATION
11:08aCVS HEALTH : Accelerating innovations in kidney disease to improve health equity and outco..
PU
03/15Lyfebulb and CVS Kidney Care® Announce Finalists for 2022 Innovation Challenge in Kidne..
PR
03/15TRANSCRIPT : CVS Health Corporation Presents at Barclays Global Healthcare Conference 2022..
CI
03/13DOV CHARNEY : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03/11CVS fires executives after internal sexual harassment investigation
AQ
03/11Health Care Down as Fed Fears Weigh on High-Risk Biotech Issues -- Health Care Roundup
DJ
03/11CVS CEO Reportedly Dismisses Executives Following Sexual Harassment Investigation
MT
03/10CVS Health Appoints Roger Farah to Succeed David Dorman as Independent Chair
MT
03/10CVS HEALTH : Announces Changes to Board of Directors - Form 8-K
PU
03/10CVS Health Names Farah as Chairman as Dorman Retires
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CVS HEALTH CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 308 B - -
Net income 2022 9 540 M - -
Net Debt 2022 37 802 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 15,0x
Yield 2022 2,00%
Capitalization 140 B 140 B -
EV / Sales 2022 0,58x
EV / Sales 2023 0,54x
Nbr of Employees 258 000
Free-Float 75,5%
Chart CVS HEALTH CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
CVS Health Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CVS HEALTH CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Last Close Price 106,98 $
Average target price 118,00 $
Spread / Average Target 10,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Karen S. Lynch President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Shawn M. Guertin Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
David Wyatt Dorman Chairman
Troyen A. Brennan Chief Medical Officer & Executive Vice President
Jonathan C. Roberts Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION3.70%140 412
HCA HEALTHCARE, INC.3.99%80 690
LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS-13.58%25 361
REDE D'OR SÃO LUIZ S.A.14.08%19 626
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA3.15%18 909
QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INCORPORATED-18.13%16 921