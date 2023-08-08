ATLANTA, Aug. 8, 2023 - Aetna Better Health® of Georgia, a CVS Health® company (NYSE: CVS), announced that Aetna® has provided a community investment of $40,000 to March of Dimes. The investment will contribute to a pop-up grocery market, in partnership with Goodr, serving pregnant and postpartum individuals and their families in Atlanta.



"We firmly believe that every individual deserves the opportunity to be healthy and thrive, and that begins with addressing basic needs like access to nutritious food," said Georgia-based Sonya Nelson, Division President at Aetna Medicaid. "March of Dimes' pop-up grocery market actively contributes to the well-being of pregnant and postpartum individuals and their families in Georgia, ensuring they have the nourishment necessary for a healthy start for their little ones."

March of Dimes collaborates with local government, state leaders, corporate health partners and community-based organizations to develop innovative solutions to bridge the health equity gap and ensure healthier outcomes for families, mothers and their babies.

The funds from Aetna will directly support March of Dimes' pop-up grocery market in collaboration with Goodr, an Atlanta-based B Corp using technology and logistics to reduce food waste and address food insecurity. Currently, the market provides a week's worth of groceries to over 200 families and pregnant or postpartum individuals, offering a variety of nutritious food options, including fresh produce, dairy, grains and protein, while allowing community members to shop for groceries that meet their needs at no cost. Additionally, families may receive essential items like diapers and wipes, as well as valuable baby-friendly information and resources to support their parenting journey.

"Access to healthy food is vital for the health and well-being of mothers and their babies. Unfortunately, 10.7% of Georgia's overall population was considered food insecure, which is particularly devastating for children. Aetna's investment exemplifies a shared commitment to addressing the critical issue of food insecurity within our community," said Shelmekia Hodo, Director of Maternal and Infant Health Initiatives at March of Dimes. "Through our collaboration with Aetna and Goodr, we can expand our efforts to alleviate food insecurity among our most underserved populations, ensuring that no family goes without access to nutritious food. Together, we're working towards a healthier future for Georgia's communities."

Inclusive of this donation, Aetna has recently invested over $2 million in local, community-based organizations across the state to support underserved populations in Georgia. This funding will help address the care needs of people in both urban and rural communities to help ensure all Georgians have access to holistic, quality care.

###

Aetna Medicaid Administrators LLC (Aetna Medicaid) has over 30 years of experience managing the care of under-resourced populations, using innovative approaches and a local presence in each market to achieve both successful health care results and effective cost outcomes. Aetna Medicaid has expertise serving high-need Medicaid members, including those who are dually eligible for Medicaid and Medicare. Currently, Aetna Medicaid owns and/or administers Medicaid managed health care plans under the names of Aetna Better Health and other affiliate names. Together, these plans serve members in 16 states, including Arizona, California, Florida, Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia and West Virginia. For more information, see www.aetnabetterhealth.com.



CVS Health® is the leading health solutions company, delivering care like no one else can. We reach more people and improve the health of communities across America through our local presence, digital channels and over 300,000 dedicated colleagues - including more than 40,000 physicians, pharmacists, nurses and nurse practitioners. Wherever and whenever people need us, we help them with their health - whether that's managing chronic diseases, staying compliant with their medications or accessing affordable health and wellness services in the most convenient ways. We help people navigate the health care system - and their personal health care - by improving access, lowering costs and being a trusted partner for every meaningful moment of health. And we do it all with heart, each and every day. Follow @CVSHealth on social media.

Robert Joyce

Robert.Joyce@CVSHealth.com