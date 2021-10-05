Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. CVS Health Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CVS   US1266501006

CVS HEALTH CORPORATION

(CVS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

CVS Health : Announces Quarterly Dividend

10/05/2021 | 04:38pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WOONSOCKET, R.I., Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CVS Health (NYSE: CVS) today announced that its board of directors has approved a quarterly dividend of fifty cents ($0.50) per share on the Common Stock of the Corporation. The dividend is payable on November 1, 2021, to holders of record on October 22, 2021.

About CVS Health
CVS Health is the leading health solutions company, delivering care in ways no one else can. We reach more people and improve the health of communities across America through our local presence, digital channels and our nearly 300,000 dedicated colleagues including more than 40,000 physicians, pharmacists, nurses, and nurse practitioners. Wherever and whenever people need us, we help them with their health whether that's managing chronic diseases, staying compliant with their medications, or accessing affordable health and wellness services in the most convenient ways. We help people navigate the health care system and their personal health care by improving access, lowering costs and being a trusted partner for every meaningful moment of health. And we do it all with heart, each and every day. Learn more at www.cvshealth.com.

CVS Health logo (PRNewsFoto/CVS Health)

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cvs-health-announces-quarterly-dividend-301393491.html

SOURCE CVS Health Corporation


© PRNewswire 2021
All news about CVS HEALTH CORPORATION
04:39pCVS HEALTH : Keeps Quarterly Dividend Unchanged at $0.50 a Share, Payable Nov. 1 to Shareh..
MT
04:38pCVS HEALTH : Announces Quarterly Dividend
PR
10/04WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE : Pharmacy chains failed to prevent opioid misuse, U.S. jury hear..
RE
10/01CVS HEALTH : To Hold Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call
PR
10/01CVS HEALTH : Aetna 2022 Medicare plans feature more benefits, lower member costs and great..
PR
10/01Pharmacy chains face first trial in U.S. opioid litigation, judge urges settlement
RE
09/29CVS HEALTH : to invest $25 million in affordable housing in Louisiana
PU
09/28Drug distributors strike 1st opioid settlement with Native American tribe for $75 mln
RE
09/24CVS HEALTH : Announces Availability of Pfizer-BioNTech Booster Shot to Eligible Population..
PR
09/23EHEALTH : Names Fran Soistman as CEO
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CVS HEALTH CORPORATION
More recommendations