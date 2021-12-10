Log in
    CVS   US1266501006

CVS HEALTH CORPORATION

(CVS)
  Report
CVS Health Announces Quarterly Dividend

12/10/2021 | 09:27am EST
WOONSOCKET, R.I., Dec. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) has announced that its board of directors has approved a quarterly dividend of fifty-five cents ($0.55) per share on the Common Stock of the Corporation. The dividend is payable on February 1, 2022, to holders of record on January 21, 2022.

About CVS Health

CVS Health is the leading health solutions company, delivering care like no one else can. We reach more people and improve the health of communities across America through our local presence, digital channels and over 300,000 dedicated colleagues including more than 40,000 physicians, pharmacists, nurses, and nurse practitioners. Wherever and whenever people need us, we help them with their health whether that's managing chronic diseases, staying compliant with their medications, or accessing affordable health and wellness services in the most convenient ways. We help people navigate the health care system and their personal health care by improving access, lowering costs and being a trusted partner for every meaningful moment of health. And we do it all with heart, each and every day. Learn more at www.cvshealth.com.

