O Banco B3 S.A., na qualidade de depositário e emissor do Programa de BDR Nível I Não Patrocinado da Cvs Health Corporation, código ISIN BRCVSHBDR008, informa que foi aprovado em 07/07/2023 o pagamento do(a) Dividendos no valor de USD 0,605000000, que considerando a taxa de conversão (USD / R$) de 4,8799 - 07/07/2023, corresponde a um valor prévio de R$ 0,199701913 por BDR.
Banco B3 S.A., as Depositary and Issuer of the Unsponsored Level 1 BDR Program of Cvs Health Corporation (Company), ISIN BRCVSHBDR008, hereby informs that on 07/07/2023, the Company approved a Dividendos of USD 0,605000000 per share.
Considering the FX Rate of 4,8799 - 07/07/2023, BDR Shareholders will be entitled to receive the preliminary value of R$ 0,199701913 per BDR.
O evento será pago no dia 07/08/2023, aos
The payment will be completed on 07/08/2023, to
titulares de BDRs em 19/07/2023.
entitled BDR Shareholders on 19/07/2023.
O livro estará fechado para os processos de emissão e cancelamento no período de 20/07/2023 até 21/07/2023.
Obs.: O valor informado acima já está deduzido de 30% de IR, 0,38% de IOF e 3% referente a tarifa cobrada pelo Banco B3.
Books will be closed for issuances and cancelations from 20/07/2023 to 21/07/2023.
PS: The informed value has already been deducted of 30% related to Income Tax, 0,38% related to Tax on Financial Operations (IOF) and 3% related to Banco B3 operational fee.
Disclaimer
CVS Health Corporation published this content on 10 July 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 July 2023 16:23:10 UTC.
CVS Health Corporation is one of the leading American suppliers of health products and services. Net sales (including intragroup) break down by activity as follows:
- medical insurance plan management services (46%; Pharmacy Benefit Management): administrative management (reimbursement management, patient claim processing, etc.), drug distribution, decision-making information, sales of medical information management services, etc.;
- retail distribution (29%): sale of prescription pharmaceutical products, OTC products, beauty and cosmetics products. At the end of 2022, products are marketed primarily via a network of more than 9,900 outlets and via the Internet. In addition, the group offers healthcare services through more than 1,200 clinics (MinuteClinic®);
- medical benefits management (24.9%);
- other (0.1%).