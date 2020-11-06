MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  CVS Health Corporation    CVS

CVS HEALTH CORPORATION

(CVS)
CVS Health : Boosts Full-Year Profit Guidance

11/06/2020

By Matt Grossman

CVS Health Corp. on Friday raised its full-year earnings guidance after posting a third-quarter adjusted profit that exceeded analysts' expectations.

The Woonsocket, R.I.-based pharmacy company now expects to report full-year earnings per share of $5.60 to $5.70, or $7.35 to $7.45 on an adjusted basis. Previous guidance from CVS had estimated a full-year profit of $5.16 a share to $5.29 a share, or $7.14 a share to $7.27 a share with adjustments.

Analysts had been expecting full-year adjusted earnings of $7.23 a share, according to FactSet.

Write to Matt Grossman at matt.grossman@wsj.com

