CVS Health: CFO confirmed on a permanent basis

CVS Health announces the appointment, with immediate effect, of interim Senior Vice President Corporate Finance and Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Tom Cowhey, as CFO on a permanent basis.



Mike Pykosz, CEO of Oak Street Health and interim Head of Healthcare Benefits, has been officially appointed President of Healthcare Benefits. As a reminder, he joined CVS Health following the acquisition of Oak Street Health on May 2, 2023.



CVS Health announced these temporary appointments on October 13, as well as the departure of Shawn Guertin for family health reasons. He will remain on personal leave and leave the pharmacy chain on May 31.



