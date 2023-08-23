By Stephen Nakrosis

CVS Health said Wednesday it launched Cordavis, a subsidiary which will focus on biosimilar products for the U.S. pharmaceutical market.

Cordavis will work with manufactures to commercialize and/or co-produce biosimilar products. The products will be approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, CVS said, adding it will ensure consistent long-term supply of affordable biosimilars.

Cordavis' has contracted with Sandoz to produce and bring to market Hyrimoz. Hyrimoz, or adalimumab-adaz, is a biosimilar for Humira. Cordavis list price for Hyrimoz will be more than 80% lower than the current list price of Humira, the company said.

CVS said the biosimilar market is expected to grow from less than $10 billion in 2022 to more than $100 billion by 2029.

Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-23-23 1702ET