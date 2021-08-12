CVS Health : Mary Jo Nolan — our longest serving colleague, 62 years and counting!

Although she's nearly 81, Mary Jo Nolen isn't about to sit in a rocking chair and reminisce about the good ole days. She's still creating them. As of August 19, 2021, this Heart At Work® hero has the distinction of being the longest tenured employee at CVS Health - 62 years.

'I don't have any plans to retire. I tried that once and they wouldn't let me go. So, I just cut my hours down to part time,' says the life-long pharmacy technician at store #6767 in Freeport, Texas.

'It's true. We can't let her go. Our patients, customers and her co-workers just love her,' offers pharmacy manager Rosemary Kavishe. 'She's the most hardworking person I know. In my 12 years working with Mary Jo, she's only called in sick twice.'

'Well, I did take one month off for knee surgery,' quips Mary Jo, adding that the 'old timey' dancing she did for decades with the Bootleg Cloggers finally caught up to her at age 72.

Whether it's clog dancing or being a proud mother and grandmother (her husband Bennice passed away in 1994), Mary Jo is impossible to pin down.