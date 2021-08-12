Log in
    CVS   US1266501006

CVS HEALTH CORPORATION

(CVS)
CVS Health : Mary Jo Nolan — our longest serving colleague, 62 years and counting!

08/12/2021 | 03:32pm EDT
Although she's nearly 81, Mary Jo Nolen isn't about to sit in a rocking chair and reminisce about the good ole days. She's still creating them. As of August 19, 2021, this Heart At Work® hero has the distinction of being the longest tenured employee at CVS Health - 62 years.

'I don't have any plans to retire. I tried that once and they wouldn't let me go. So, I just cut my hours down to part time,' says the life-long pharmacy technician at store #6767 in Freeport, Texas.

'It's true. We can't let her go. Our patients, customers and her co-workers just love her,' offers pharmacy manager Rosemary Kavishe. 'She's the most hardworking person I know. In my 12 years working with Mary Jo, she's only called in sick twice.'

'Well, I did take one month off for knee surgery,' quips Mary Jo, adding that the 'old timey' dancing she did for decades with the Bootleg Cloggers finally caught up to her at age 72.

Whether it's clog dancing or being a proud mother and grandmother (her husband Bennice passed away in 1994), Mary Jo is impossible to pin down.

CVS Health Corporation published this content on 12 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 August 2021 19:31:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 283 B - -
Net income 2021 8 408 M - -
Net Debt 2021 49 495 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 13,3x
Yield 2021 2,35%
Capitalization 112 B 112 B -
EV / Sales 2021 0,57x
EV / Sales 2022 0,53x
Nbr of Employees 256 500
Free-Float 75,5%
