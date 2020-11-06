MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  CVS Health Corporation    CVS

CVS Health : Names New CEO as it Posts Stronger Revenue--Update

11/06/2020 | 09:18am EST

By Matt Grossman

CVS Health Corp. posted sales growth in the latest quarter as more diagnostic testing during the Covid-19 pandemic helped boost the company's retail business.

The pharmacy company, based in Woonsocket, R.I., also named its next chief executive. It plans to elevate Karen Lynch, president of CVS's Aetna insurance unit, upon the retirement of the current leader, Larry Merlo, next year. Ms. Lynch will take the job Feb. 1, CVS said.

CVS logged revenue in the July-to-September period of $67.06 billion, up from $64.81 billion a year earlier. Analysts polled by FactSet were expecting revenue of $66.62 billion.

Stronger results in the company's retail and long-term-care businesses, as well as in its health-insurance segment, offset lower sales in the company's pharmacy-services segment, which serves companies, health plans and government-worker groups. Retail and long-term-care revenue climbed 5.9% to $22.73 billion year over year as higher prescription volumes, general-merchandise sales and more diagnostic testing boosted the business.

CVS said it has doubled the number of locations where it offers Covid-19 testing to more than 4,000, and has administered more than six million tests for the coronavirus disease to date.

Revenue for CVS's health-care-benefits segment, which includes Aetna, climbed by 8.8% year over year amid membership growth in government products. The medical-benefit ratio, the share of premiums that an insurer pays out in claims, was 84%, CVS said.

The pharmacy-services segment saw revenue decline by just under 1% year over year, a trend CVS attributed to client losses and price compression.

CVS's profit was $1.22 billion, or 93 cents a share, down from $1.53 billion, or $1.17 a share, in the same three-month period a year earlier. On an adjusted basis, the company's profit was $1.66 a share. Analysts were expecting a third-quarter profit of $1.33 a share, according to FactSet.

The company offered a more optimistic outlook for the rest of the year, reporting that it now expects a full-year adjusted profit of $7.35 a share to $7.45 a share in 2020. Analysts had forecast an adjusted profit of $7.23 a share.

Ms. Lynch, the incoming CEO, has worked at Aetna since 2012. CVS completed its $70 billion acquisition of the insurance company two years ago. Mr. Merlo, the current CEO, will serve as a strategic adviser until his retirement in May.

Write to Matt Grossman at matt.grossman@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-06-20 0801ET

