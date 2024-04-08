Pharmacists are a valuable and vital part of the health care system - and CVS Pharmacy® colleague Jennifer Kienlen is a prime example. A pharmacy manager in Columbia, Illinois, she builds strong personal relationships that help her patients stay healthy, while inspiring her fellow colleagues to do the same.



Known for her willingness to tackle any task no matter how big or small, Jennifer is not only highly respected in her role, but she's also a steady force in her community. She knows her patients' spouses, kids, pets, and doctors, and takes the time to speak with them regularly. When one of them faces a health care challenge, she's right by their side, helping them when they need it the most. Thanks to her leadership, Jennifer and her team are making healthier happen together.

