CVS Health : Q1 2023 Earnings Presentation

This presentation includes forward-looking statements. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a safe harbor for forward- looking statements made by or on behalf of CVS Health Corporation ("CVS Health"). By their nature, all forward-lookingstatements are not guarantees of future performance or results and are subject to risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and/or quantify. Actual results may also differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-lookingstatements due to the risks and uncertainties related to the recent acquisitions of Signify Health, Inc. and Oak Street Health, Inc., and the impact of COVID-19and any new variants or viruses, as well as the risks and uncertainties described in our Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section and under the heading "Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward- Looking Statements" in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K,our most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q,our recent Current Reports on Form 8-K,and this morning's earnings press release.

This presentation includes non-GAAP financial measures that we use to describe our company's performance. In accordance with SEC regulations, you can find the definitions of these non-GAAP measures, as well as reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measures, on the Investor Relations portion of our website.

Link to our non-GAAP Reconciliations