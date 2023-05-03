Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  CVS Health Corporation
  News
  Summary
    CVS   US1266501006

CVS HEALTH CORPORATION

(CVS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  07:30:01 2023-05-03 am EDT
71.75 USD   -1.39%
07:16aCvs Health : Q1 2023 Earnings Presentation
PU
07:16aCvs Health : 2022 GAAP + Non-GAAP Segment Restatement
PU
07:14aCVS beats Q1 expectations, cuts forecast after buying spree
AQ
CVS Health : Q1 2023 Earnings Presentation

05/03/2023 | 07:16am EDT
First quarter 2023

Earnings conference call

Karen S. Lynch

President and

Chief Executive Officer

Shawn M. Guertin

Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

May 3, 2023

Cautionary statement

concerning forward-looking statements

2 ©2023 CVS Health and/or one of its affiliates.

This presentation includes forward-looking statements. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a safe harbor for forward- looking statements made by or on behalf of CVS Health Corporation ("CVS Health"). By their nature, all forward-lookingstatements are not guarantees of future performance or results and are subject to risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and/or quantify. Actual results may also differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-lookingstatements due to the risks and uncertainties related to the recent acquisitions of Signify Health, Inc. and Oak Street Health, Inc., and the impact of COVID-19and any new variants or viruses, as well as the risks and uncertainties described in our Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section and under the heading "Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward- Looking Statements" in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K,our most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q,our recent Current Reports on Form 8-K,and this morning's earnings press release.

This presentation includes non-GAAP financial measures that we use to describe our company's performance. In accordance with SEC regulations, you can find the definitions of these non-GAAP measures, as well as reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measures, on the Investor Relations portion of our website.

Link to our non-GAAP Reconciliations

Financial highlights

Delivered strong revenue growth of 11% and Adjusted EPS of $2.20 in the first quarter

Updating 2023 guidance, including net impact of Signify Health and Oak Street Health acquisitions

DELIVERED STRONG

Q1 Financial results

11.0%

revenue growth

$1.65

GAAP EPS

$2.20

Adjusted EPS

$7.4B

cash flow from operations

DEPLOYED CAPITAL TO GENERATE

Shareholder value

Signify Health

acquisition closed in March

Oak Street Health

acquisition closed in May

$779M

returned to shareholders through quarterly dividend

22.8M

shares of common stock repurchased

FULL-YEAR 2023

Company guidance

$348 - $353B

Total company revenue

$17.3 - $17.7B

Total adjusted operating income

$8.50 - $8.70

Total company adjusted EPS

$12.5 - $13.5B

Total operating cash flow

3 ©2023 CVS Health and/or one of its affiliates.

Our strategic imperatives

Grow

our foundational

businesses

Advance

care delivery and

health services offerings

Harness

cutting-edge tech to

streamline and simplify

Empower

our people and culture

4 ©2023 CVS Health and/or one of its affiliates.

Reimagine

our omnichannel health experience

Become the leading

health solutions company

for consumers

Our vision

Drive improved health

Deliver a superior

outcomes, lower costs,

health care experience

higher levels of

for consumers

engagement and broader

access to high quality care

5 ©2023 CVS Health and/or one of its affiliates.

Disclaimer

CVS Health Corporation published this content on 03 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 May 2023 11:15:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 334 B - -
Net income 2023 9 740 M - -
Net Debt 2023 40 994 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 9,77x
Yield 2023 3,33%
Capitalization 93 120 M 93 120 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,40x
EV / Sales 2024 0,40x
Nbr of Employees 259 500
Free-Float 73,6%
Chart CVS HEALTH CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
CVS Health Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CVS HEALTH CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Last Close Price 72,76 $
Average target price 108,82 $
Spread / Average Target 49,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Karen S. Lynch President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Shawn M. Guertin Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Roger N. Farah Chairman
Sreekanth Chaguturu Chief Medical Officer & Executive Vice President
Tilak Mandadi EVP, Chief Data, Digital & Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION-21.92%94 567
HCA HEALTHCARE, INC.16.91%78 128
DR. SULAIMAN AL HABIB MEDICAL SERVICES GROUP COMPANY26.47%27 412
LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS-4.05%20 348
QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INCORPORATED-11.72%15 623
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA40.30%14 177
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
