CVS Health : Q4 2020 Transcript

CORPORATE PARTICIPANTS

Valerie C. Haertel

Senior Vice President - Investor Relations, CVS Health Corp.

Karen S. Lynch

President and Chief Executive Officer, CVS Health Corp.

Eva C. Boratto

Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President, CVS Health Corp.

Alan M. Lotvin

Executive Vice President & President-CVS Caremark, CVS Health Corp.

Jonathan C. Roberts

Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President, CVS Health Corp.

OTHER PARTICIPANTS

Lisa C. Gill

Analyst, JPMorgan Securities LLC

Robert P. Jones

Analyst, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

Ricky R. Goldwasser

Analyst, Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC

Charles Rhyee

Analyst, Cowen and Company

Matt Borsch

Analyst, BMO Capital Markets Corp.

Michael Cherny

Analyst, Bank of America Merrill Lynch

George Hill

Analyst, Deutsche Bank Securities, Inc.

Lance Wilkes

Analyst, Sanford C. Bernstein & Co. LLC

A.J. Rice

Analyst, Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC

MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION SECTION

Operator: Ladies and gentlemen, good morning and welcome to the CVS Health Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings Conference Call. At this time all participants are in a listen-only mode. A question-and-answer session will follow CVS Health's prepared remarks, at which point we will review instructions on how to ask your questions. As a reminder, today's conference is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the call over to Valerie Haertel, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations for CVS Health. Please go ahead.

Valerie C. Haertel

Senior Vice President - Investor Relations, CVS Health Corp.

Thank you, and good morning, everyone. Welcome to the CVS Health Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings Call. I'm Valerie Haertel, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations for CVS Health. I am joined this morning by Karen Lynch, President and CEO; and Eva Boratto, Executive Vice President and CFO. Following our prepared remarks, we'll host a question-and-answer session that will include Jon Roberts, Chief Operating Officer; and Alan Lotvin, President of Caremark. Our press release and slide presentation have been posted to our website along with our annual report on Form 10-K that we filed with the SEC this morning.

During this call, we will make certain forward-looking statements reflecting our current views related to our future financial performance, future events, industry and market conditions, as well as the expected consumer benefits of our products and services and our financial projections. Our forward-looking statements are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from what may be indicated in them. We strongly encourage you to review the information in the reports we filed with the SEC regarding these risks and uncertainties, in particular, those that are described in the cautionary statement concerning forward-looking statements and risk factors section in this morning's earnings press release and included in our Form 10-K.

During this call, we will use non-GAAP financial measures when talking about the company's performance and financial condition. In accordance with SEC regulations, you can find a reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to the comparable GAAP measures in this morning's earnings press release and the reconciliation document posted on the Investor Relations portion of our website. Today's call is being broadcast on our website where it will be archived for one year.

Now, I would like to turn the call over to Karen.

Karen S. Lynch

President and Chief Executive Officer, CVS Health Corp.

Thank you, Valerie, and good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining our call today. Before we begin, I'd like to acknowledge Larry Merlo's leadership. He set a bold path for CVS Health to change the healthcare industry in this country. Larry did an incredible job bringing together our unique assets and establishing the foundation for our future. Our transformation over the last decade has enabled us to become the nation's leading diversified health services company. As one of the most trusted brands in America, our presence in communities across the country allows us to meet consumers where they are and become a bigger part of their everyday health.

Our unparalleled capabilities, reach and relationship with over 100 million people uniquely positions us to support them for every meaningful moment of health throughout their lifetime. These are unprecedented times and our purpose to help people on their path to better health has never been more important. CVS colleagues are on the frontlines every day helping millions of Americans with COVID testing and vaccines, in-home and virtual care services and face-to-face care in our CVS locations. We understand our responsibility to support our customers, members and communities during these difficult times, and we are delivering. I am proud of the nearly 300,000 colleagues on the CVS Health team and all that we've achieved in this past year.

Turning to performance. Our strong results in 2020 show that both our strategy and business model are working.

We exceeded our earnings commitments while delivering 6% year-over-year adjusted EPS growth. We grew revenue 4.5% to achieve adjusted revenues of $268 billion. We delivered continued strong growth in our PBM and Government services business, once again achieving solid results in Medicare Advantage. We generated strong cash flow from operations of nearly $16 billion as we continued to delever while investing in our business for future growth. We served a prominent role in supporting our customers, providers and communities, during one of the biggest public health crisis in our nation's history. We continued to progress against our strategic roadmap, and we set 2021 adjusted EPS guidance of $7.39 to $7.55 with mid single-digit growth from our baseline. Eva will go into much more detail about our performance and our outlook.

Turning to our three business segments. We delivered strong results in 2020 in the Health Care Benefits segment. We grew total revenue by 8% for the year with increases in our Government businesses, partially offset by declines in our Commercial business. In the fourth quarter, we saw utilization of total healthcare services in the aggregate return to more near-normal seasonal levels as higher COVID-related costs were partially offset by somewhat lower levels of traditional services. Adjusted operating income was in line with expectations. As we head into 2021, we demonstrated growth within each of our Medicare product lines in January. Overall, we are on track for another very strong year of Medicare growth.

For years we've used our voice to advocate for policies, programs and regulations at the local, state and national levels that support access to affordable care for all Americans. After careful consideration, we have decided to reenter the individual public exchange market as of January 1, 2022. As the ACA has evolved there's evidence of market stabilization and remedies to earlier structural issues. It is now time for us to participate in these markets. We will show that we can bring great value to those who seek coverage. You can expect to hear more about our exchange reentry plans in future updates.

Turning to our PBM. Our Pharmacy Services segment has been resilient through the pandemic. We demonstrated the value we bring to our customers and our members. We achieved strong retention rates and positive momentum in winning new business in 2021. And finally, in our Retail/Long-Term Care segment we continued to advance our clinical programs which improved medication adherence and health outcomes. We increased the level of engagement with our loyalty and subscription customers, and we also achieved high customer satisfaction results.

During the last year, we delivered new market solutions, and we strengthened our role as a personal and trusted healthcare partner in response to COVID-19. We pivoted and rapidly innovated to meet customer needs for COVID testing in the community. We also advanced our digital capabilities to create a seamless experience across CVS Health touchpoints. Today, we remain the largest community testing organization in the US. We've administered approximately 15 million tests at our more than 4,800 testing locations nationwide.

Over 50% of these tests have been administered in communities with significant need for support according to the CDC Social Vulnerability Index. Additionally, we launched our Return Ready solution to help employers and