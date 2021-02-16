Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  CVS Health Corporation    CVS

CVS HEALTH CORPORATION

(CVS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

CVS Health : Signals Re-entry Into ACA Marketplaces

02/16/2021 | 10:11am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Anna Wilde Mathews

CVS Health Corp. said it would re-enter the Affordable Care Act insurance marketplaces next year, as its major role in Covid-19 testing and vaccination allows it to forge ties to a growing number of consumers.

The pharmacy and insurance giant reported fourth-quarter results that beat Wall Street estimates and offered guidance for 2021 that, at the high end, matched analysts' expectations. For 2021, CVS expects earnings per share of $6.06 to $6.22. It predicted adjusted earnings per share of $7.39 to $7.55, compared with the FactSet consensus of $7.54.

CVS said it expected that the pandemic would have only an immaterial impact on its 2021 earnings. New CVS Chief Executive, Karen Lynch, the former leader of the company's Aetna insurance unit, said that the company expected some deferred healthcare use in the first quarter, and then consumers would likely "head back to a normal level of utilization" later in the year.

In morning trading, shares of CVS were down 2% at $72.71.

"In-line numbers, in-line guidance, no major surprises....Everything seems to be moving along solidly," said Matthew Borsch, an analyst with BMO Capital Markets.

In the fourth quarter of 2020, net income fell to $973 million, or 74 cents a share, from $1.75 billion, or $1.34 a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, adjusted earnings per share declined to $1.30 from $1.73, but beat the FactSet consensus of $1.24.

Total revenue rose 4% to $69.55 billion, above the FactSet consensus of $68.73 billion. All of CVS's business segments beat expectations, with pharmacy services revenue falling 1.9% to $36.36 billion amid continued price compression; retail/long-term-care revenue rising 6.6% to $24.06 billion; and healthcare benefits revenue climbing 11.4% to $19.10 billion.

CVS, which has been a major provider of Covid-19 vaccination in long-term-care facilities and is expected to play a significant role in the broader rollout of the shots, said it already had administered more than 3 million Covid-19 vaccines in over 40,000 long-term-care facilities.

The company said that its testing efforts have connected it to around 8 million new customers. Vaccination will link it to many more. Because sign-up for testing is done digitally, CVS will retain a link to these consumers going forward, and the company noted that it gains customers' emails and phone numbers. The company also said that as consumers are monitored in the store after they receive their vaccine shots, they will be offered services and encouraged to shop and browse.

Ms. Lynch said she was "very pleased with the level of results we're getting from our digital team and the experience our customers are having."

The decision by CVS's Aetna unit to sell plans next year in the ACA's exchanges using the CVS brand name marks the latest sign that those markets, once a money loser for insurers, have stabilized and are now seen as a growth opportunity as the Biden administration looks to promote their use. Indeed, the administration is now opening up an offseason enrollment window to encourage sign-ups.

Aetna, like other insurers, sharply reduced its early role in the exchanges in 2017, withdrawing from additional states in 2018. At the time, the insurer flagged continuing financial losses and structural issues. Ms. Lynch said the exchanges had stabilized, and "it is now time for us to participate in these markets." CVS's combination of assets gives it "a unique opportunity to put a competitive product into the market," she said.

CVS didn't disclose how many states it would enter.

In a research note, analyst Scott Fidel of Stephens said that competition has sharply increased recently in the marketplaces, and Aetna's return will add to that.

--Tomi Kilgore contributed to this article.

Write to Anna Wilde Mathews at anna.mathews@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-16-21 1011ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION -2.65% 71.86 Delayed Quote.8.65%
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE, INC. -0.56% 162.85 Delayed Quote.-2.98%
All news about CVS HEALTH CORPORATION
04:11aCVS HEALTH : Signals Re-entry Into ACA Marketplaces
DJ
04:04aCVS HEALTH : Fourth-Quarter Results Top Views, Lifted by Health Insurance, Retai..
MT
03:53aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Investors’ morale reaches new highs
03:16aCVS Health CEO Says CVS Will Enter Individual Public Exchange Markets
RE
03:16aSECTOR UPDATE : Health Care Stocks Advance Pre-Bell Tuesday
MT
02:53aCVS sees profit contribution from COVID-19 vaccines in line with flu shots
RE
02:13aCVS HEALTH : posts strong Q4 numbers, but pandemic weighs on results
AQ
01:10aCVS HEALTH : Reports Lower Q4 EPS, Higher Revenue; Shares Rise
MT
01:07aCVS HEALTH : Q4 2020 Earnings Release
PU
01:07aCVS HEALTH : Q4 2020 Non-GAAP Reconciliation
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 268 B - -
Net income 2020 7 520 M - -
Net Debt 2020 55 975 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 13,1x
Yield 2020 2,70%
Capitalization 97 134 M 97 134 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,57x
EV / Sales 2021 0,51x
Nbr of Employees 290 000
Free-Float 75,4%
Chart CVS HEALTH CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
CVS Health Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CVS HEALTH CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 86,42 $
Last Close Price 74,21 $
Spread / Highest target 37,4%
Spread / Average Target 16,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -7,02%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Karen S. Lynch President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Eva C. Boratto Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
David Wyatt Dorman Chairman
Troyen A. Brennan Chief Medical Officer & Executive Vice President
Jonathan C. Roberts Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION8.65%97 134
HCA HEALTHCARE, INC.5.50%58 711
LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS17.05%23 207
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA-9.97%21 818
PING AN HEALTHCARE AND TECHNOLOGY COMPANY LIMITED36.17%18 942
QUEST DIAGNOSTICS5.75%16 761
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ